Bella High Power Juice Extractor: Specs Type: Centrifugal

Size: 14.1 x 17.3 x 11.5 inches

Weight: 11.35 lbs

Capacity: 34oz Juice jug

Controls: Off, Low, High settings

Power: 1000 Watts

Accessories: Juice jug with a lid

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor is an accessible entry-level juicer that does what it says on the tin. The juice yields are decent all-around, even with tougher produce, but it cannot compete with some of the masticating models that we’ve tested. Still, for under $100, customers may find themselves pleasantly surprised by what they get.

The machine is simple, with no added components or functions, but there are a few attractive design details for a smoother experience, such as sticky footpads for improved stability. The Bella High Power Juice Extractor is intuitive to use, easy to clean and, although it drips occasionally from the juice spout, this is one of the rare budget options that offers a higher power setting. All-in-all, it’s a respectable juicer for anyone starting out.

Bella High Power Juice Extractor review: Price and availability

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor is available at Best Buy for $49.99 and at Amazon for $69.99. It is available in stainless steel.

Bella High Power Juice Extractor review: Design

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor is a centrifugal-style machine that features a pulp container attached to the side of the juicing body, for maximized capacity. The juicer is average in size and weight, with dimensions of 14.1 x 17.3 x 11.5 inches and weighing 11.35 lbs, and offers two power settings that are accessible through a large dial on the front of the juicing body. There are no additional components or filters, but its simplicity will appeal to those short on time.

(Image credit: Bella)

While only available in silver, this juicer does include a few nice design details: a silver child-locking handle for improved safety; sticky footpads for stability while juicing; a three-inch wide feed chute for reduced prep time; and a lidded juice jug. The Bella High Power Juice Extractor won’t win any awards for design, but it is unobtrusive and should fit in with most kitchens, making it a safe choice.

Bella High Power Juice Extractor review: Juicing performance

At such a low price point, we didn’t expect the Bella High Power Juice Extractor to produce comparable results to the more premium, masticating juicers. Nevertheless, this juicer produced respectable volumes of juice in every test we tried. In fact, when used to make orange juice, there was a juice yield of 59%: the joint second-best yield of all of the juicers we tested. Carrot, ginger and lemon juice also had a joint second-best yield of 51%.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Other tests saw less impressive, but still strong juice yields. Specifically, a beetroot, blueberry and strawberry recipe resulted in a yield of 64%, while pineapple, mango and orange juice was reported at 62%. Finally, when used with leafy greens for an apple, kale and celery recipe, the Bella High Power Juicer Extractor was still able to extract a yield of 62% — not in the highest range of volumes, but still an average performance which is impressive for a centrifugal juicer. Consistently, this machine was able to compete with those in much higher price brackets.

It’s worth noting that the Bella High Power Juice Extractor is quite loud, even on its lower power setting. We took readings as high as 87.6dB during our tests, which is above the average.

Bella High Power Juice Extractor review: Ease of use and cleaning

The lack of extra features works in the Bella High Power Juice Extractor’s favor when it comes to ease of use and cleaning. All removable parts are dishwasher-safe, although the mesh strainer would benefit from the inclusion of a designated cleaning brush. Nevertheless, many customers will already own one of these and the rest of the clean-up is simple.

(Image credit: Bella)

The juicer is also very intuitive to use, with a clearly labelled control dial on the front and a simplified design for assembly and disassembly. The juice spout does not feature a drip guard and, consequently, it did drip regularly during use. This makes it a little messy, but that’s nothing a sponge can’t resolve in a matter of seconds.

Bella High Power Juice Extractor review: Verdict

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor is far better than it needs to be for its price point. It can’t quite yield the same volumes as our best budget juicer, the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor, but it comes at a respectable second.

It also offers several design details that set it apart; anyone who values a juicer that is extra stable and child lock-protected will be well-served by this option. It is loud and the dripping may bother some customers, but its affordable price point (well under $100) means it is a great choice for anyone beginning their juicing journey.