I just switched from Android to iPhone after 9 years — and I'm never going back

If you told me a year ago that I’d be writing a story about buying my first iPhone, I would have called you insane. After all, I’ve been on Team Samsung Galaxy for almost 10 years.

But here I am, the proud owner of a brand new iPhone 13 Pro. It's a little hard to believe given my long relationship with Galaxy phones. But this is real, and let me tell you, I’m glad I made the switch.

But why did I ditch Android for Apple? I was all but ready to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 only a few short weeks ago. As I'll detail below, though, the time was right for me to make the jump from Android to iPhone. And while I’m still getting acquainted with my new device, I already know it’s one of the best investments I’ve made. I may even be in love.

Before we start, I want to say this isn’t an iPhone vs Android opinion piece. I deal with enough console war nonsense on Twitter to jump into another Big Brand debate. The purpose of this op-ed is to share my story and to let Android users know what it’s like moving from that platform to Apple. It may be the best decision you could make — it has been for me.

Here’s why I switched from Android to iPhone and why I’m never going back.

iOS provides a smoother experience over Android

As Tom’s Guide’s computing writer, I’ve had the chance to review Android and Apple products such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and iPad Air 5, respectively. I’ve also used the MacBook Pro 14-inch at various times. The latter was my first real experience with macOS and it was somewhat of an eye-opening encounter.

iOS is snappier and more responsive than Android. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Reviewing Android and Apple devices has revealed how clunky the Android interface actually is. I’ve heard this complaint many times in the past but, since I’ve mostly only used Android devices (Samsung’s phones and tablets), I didn’t see a problem with Android. Now I understand what people have been telling me all this time.

For example, my Android phone and tablets would occasionally lock up or randomly restart. Apps could also become unresponsive and sometimes require me to uninstall and reinstall them. I’m a Windows user and face these same issues on PC. Android’s hiccups seemed perfectly normal. Operating systems are naturally messy, no?

Maybe I was being willfully ignorant, but looking back, I haven't faced these issues on Apple devices. While being a computing writer has let me become more familiar with Apple, I’m not completely unaware of the company’s devices. I used the first generation iPod touch for many years and also own the 7th Gen iPad released in 2019. Both provided smooth and seamless experiences.

These Apple products just worked, which is something I couldn’t always say about my Galaxy phones and tablets. In retrospect, I knew the iPad 7 was superior to the Galaxy Tab A. As an Android user, I just didn't want to admit it.

The iPhone experience

The iPhone 13 Pro is a gorgeous device. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Acclimating to iOS 15.4 wasn’t hard. In fact, it has been a natural transition since I’m already so familiar with the operating system's basic functions. Aside from downloading and logging in to all the apps I had on my old Android phone, it didn’t take long for me to use the iPhone 13 Pro as if I’ve owned an Apple phone for years. Then there are the new (or new to me) features that have enhanced the iPhone experience.

FaceID is easily my favorite iPhone 13 Pro feature. Instead of manually entering a password to unlock my phone or to log in to apps, I can just look at my phone. I’m surprised how well this feature works. In fact, it’s kind of scary. FaceID has worked when I’m checking my phone at night with the lights off, while wearing a mask, and even when I’m glancing off to the side. The technology is borderline magic.

MagSafe is another “how the hell did I live my life without this?” feature. I bought Anker’s MagSafe charger and I love how it magnetically locks to the back of the iPhone 13 Pro. Best of all, I don’t have to remove my Spigen Tough Armor case for MagSafe to function. I’m glad this is a viable charging option because, for reasons unknown, iPhones still use Lighting cables… but I won't rant about that here. I also like using the Spigen MagSafe wallet . While it only holds three cards, it’s a great accessory that spares me from having to carry both a wallet and a phone.

MagSafe is one of my favorite iPhone features. (Image credit: Apple)

Presently, I only have two complaints with the iPhone. Apps aren't listed alphabetically like they are on Android. Moving apps around on the phone screen is surprisingly cumbersome. Doing so feels like playing one of those sliding puzzle games from when you were a kid, only more annoying.

I also wish there was a blinking light that told me if I had notifications. But considering how I'm no longer distracted by a constant notification light, perhaps I shouldn't complain.

Customization? I don't need it

One of the main reasons people prefer Android over Apple is customization. Where Apple keeps its ecosystem under a tight leash, Android allows for a deep level of customization. In all honestly, I've only ever used Android’s basic features. I have no inclination to manually install programs not found on the Google Play Store or to dive into the operating system and tweak things. Apple’s operating systems being restrictive isn’t an issue for me.

With that said, it’s not like I wasn’t able to tailor the iPhone experience to my liking. I use Google’s various platforms for work and my personal life. The first thing I did with my new phone was to install every Google app I needed, such as Google, Chrome, Drive, Maps, Photos and so on. I removed Safari, Apple News, and the built-in calendar from the home screen and replaced them with Google’s equivalents.

Goodbye, Android

I’ve owned an iPhone for just shy of two weeks but I can safely say I won’t be going back to Android phones any time soon. Though Android is a perfectly viable platform that continues to improve, it still isn’t up to par with Apple’s operating systems. And as I said, I don’t care about customization. I just want a device that works and doesn’t give me headaches.

Android phones are great, but I'm sticking with iPhone for now. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Managing Editor Roland Moore-Colyer said that the iPhone Pro 13 is boring in his I ditched Android for iPhone — and these 5 things keep annoying me article. I understand where he’s coming from. The iPhone 13 Pro doesn’t have the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s S Pen or Dex mode, nor does it have the Pixel 6 Pro’s Magic Eraser and the AI-focused Tensor chip. The iPhone is pretty basic, all things considered.

But as far as I’m concerned, basic isn’t bad. I like black coffee, vanilla ice cream, ketchup-less fries and plain cheese pizza. Sometimes, simple is best and that’s exactly what I get with the iPhone. So until Android becomes as user-friendly as Apple’s operating systems, I don’t see myself going back.

Before I go, I want to apologize to all of the iPhone users I’ve texted over the years. I shouldn’t have subjected you to those garish-looking green text bubbles. Sorry for making you put up with that.