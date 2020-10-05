Xbox Series X pre-order disaster just got even worse — here's how

Picture this: You struggle through the virtual crowds to pre-order a new Xbox Series X, but finally after hunting for stock and refreshing the continually-crashing webpages you manage to get one. Your order confirmation arrives, and all you have to do is sit back and wait. Except launch day comes around and your console is nowhere to be seen.

That’s a situation some people might find themselves in, come November 10, because some retailers may not have enough stock to cover all their pre-orders. Or at least that’s what UK retailer ShopTo has been warning customers about.

ShopTo has been emailing customers to inform them they won’t be able to fulfil some pre-orders ready for launch day, because their allocation of Xbox Series X stock isn’t enough to cover the number of pre-orders. According to VGC that email reads:

“We have received the allocation details from Microsoft and, unfortunately, we regret to inform you that we will not be able to fulfil your pre-order on day one/release date.”

It’s a little bit embarrassing for ShopTo, as it was one of a number of retailers that had to email customers with PS5 pre-orders after a similar issue . In that instance ShopTo told customers whether their PS5 pre-order was safe or not, and offered those affected the chance to switch to a PS5 Digital Edition if they became available.

ShopTo doesn’t seem to have done that this time around, but has asked those affected not to cancel their pre-order in case more stock becomes available — either from Microsoft itself or if other pre-orders are cancelled.

VGC points out that Amazon has had similar issues with the Xbox Series X, so it’s clear this issue isn’t limited to a single British retailer. If you do have an Xbox pre-ordered, regardless of who it’s with, it’s worth checking to see if it’s still expected to arrive on November 10.

And if you don't have a pre-order yet, don't panic. Some retailers have been able to pick up extra stock, and Microsoft has promised more Xbox Series X and S consoles will be available. So you might not have to wait until sometime next year, just as long as you stay alert.