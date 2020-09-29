PS5 pre-order update from GameStop — this is bad news

The PS5 pre-order situation has been a complete mess, with the console selling out almost instantly at major retailers with some stores already confirming delays. And to make matters worse, it now looks like some GameStop shoppers in Europe could be waiting until 2021 to jump into next-gen.

According to VGC, multiple GameStop Ireland shoppers have gotten an email from the retailer stating that it "won't be able to fulfill [their] pre-order until 2021." The note promises to get customers the new console once it becomes available in "future waves," but doesn't give a specific timeframe.

This news comes just days after Amazon notified PS5 buyers that they "may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand." And Sony's new console isn't alone here — Amazon just sent out a similar note for those who were able to secure an Xbox Series X.

PS5 pre-orders first started going live on September 16, mere moments after Sony revealed the price and release date for its console. With barely any advance warning, the new console went out of stock nearly instantly at major stores such as Amazon, Walmart, Target and GameStop. While Microsoft gave plenty of heads up for the Xbox Series X pre-order date of Sept. 22, the actual process of trying to buy the console was just as chaotic.

The PS5 is set to launch on November 12 in the U.S. and hit the rest of the world by November 19, with the standard PS5 costing $499 and the PS5 Digital Edition going for $399. If you haven't secured one yet, our best advice is to be patient and keep tabs on our PS5 pre-order guide. More stock will likely open up over time, and the PS5 launch lineup is looking pretty thin so far should you choose to wait.