2020 WWE Super ShowDown live stream: Start time, Undertaker return, how to watch online now

Hope you can crack a Steve'weiser right now: WWE Super ShowDown live streams are live! Yes, we're turning on the Network for the next stop on the road to WrestleMania in Tampa. And while WWE's return to Saudi Arabia gives us some major matches with grand implications for the biggest show of the year, we also hope this trip ends better for the roster, and they all get home on time.

WWE Super ShowDown live stream start time WWE Super ShowDown began at noon Eastern | 9 a.m. Pacific | 5 p.m. GMT.

The kickoff aired at 11 a.m. Eastern and airs on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

Near the top of the card, Goldberg's taking on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, looking to add yet another championship to his collection. And as Kevin Owens can tell Bray, Goldberg is not to be underestimated.

Excitingly, The Undertaker returned to shock the world, and set up a WrestleMania match against AJ Styles, at the end of the first match on the show. The segment first made us think Aleister Black was back, but then it was Dead Man Walking.

And while everyone's already pencilled in Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre for WrestleMania in Tampa, Ricochet's got a sliver of a chance to make that match a three-way.

Super ShowDown card

WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

vs. Ricochet Universal Championship match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

vs. Goldberg SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage Match)

vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage Match) The first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, featuring Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, AJ Styles , United States Champion Andrade, Erick Rowan and Bobby Lashley

, United States Champion Andrade, Erick Rowan and Bobby Lashley Raw Tag Team Championship match: Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. The Street Profits

vs. The Street Profits SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Bayley vs. Naomi

Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler

vs. Dolph Ziggler Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

Pre-show Match: The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Our picks are marked in bold.

How to watch Super ShowDown live streams with a VPN

While the WWE Network (more on that below) is widely available and quite affordable, if you’re on vacation and logging into public Wi-Fi to stream the PPV (which I’ve done in the U.K., among other places), you might want to check out a VPN. You’re using that Wi-FI network to cut down on data usage, but it opens up any non-secured activity to snooping, and a virtual private network will hide your online activities from other people on the same Wi-Fi network.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

WWE Super ShowDown live stream via the WWE Network

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best place to watch Super ShowDown. Available nearly everywhere, one month of the WWE Network costs 18% as much as a normal PPV (though it's rumored that WWE will put WrestleMania on a different service, such as ESPN Plus).View Deal

