Windows 10 has yet another annoying problem — what to do

Another day, another Windows 10 fail. Microsoft has acknowledged yet another major issue impacting Windows 10 PCs as it rolls out its June 2020 cumulative update. The update is causing a critical issue that leads to unwanted (and seemingly random) automatic reboots, often with little warning.

The latest KB4557957 or KB4560960 updates are intended to patch several of these problems, but it looks like they're causing almost as many problems as the bug-filled system updates they were meant to fix.

According to Microsoft's recently updated documentation , the issue is tied to failures in the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) file (lsass.exe), which results in an error message.

On those computers affected by the bug, you'll encounter the following message: “A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted."

The result is an unexpected reboot that not only prevents work during the restart process, but can wipe unsaved data, and even leave a machine unusable for an extended period of time.

According to the most recent documentation “Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.” Translation: There's not a good fix yet.

How to fix Windows 10 automatic reboots

Until Microsoft has a solution in place, the only way to fix this problem is to uninstall the offending updates. This can be done in the Update & Security menu found in the Settings of your Windows PC.

1. Open Settings > Update & Security > "View update history"

2. Select "Uninstall updates"

3. In you recent entries look for either Update for Microsoft Windows (KB4557957) or Update for Microsoft Windows (KB4560960)

4. Select the update and click "Uninstall"