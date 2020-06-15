Windows 10 May update is causing serious Google Chrome issues

The Windows 10 May 2020 update hasn't been as smooth as Microsoft had hoped, and the latest problem is causing headaches for anyone using the Chrome web browser and other software, like Battle.net and Microsoft's Edge browser. The issue seems to log users out of their various accounts whenever the system is rebooted, causing headaches as users then have to log in again every time they restart their system.

This isn't the first issue seen with the latest Windows 10 update. Since the Windows 10 May 2020 Update started rolling out to the public on May 26th, the feature-filled update has been plagued with problems, with recent issues causing disk utility problems , issues saving documents , and even making it impossible to use external monitors .

According to WindowsLatest , customer complaints on Google support forums and public sites like Reddit suggest that the popular Chrome browser is faced with a recurring problem that logs users out of their account whenever the PC is rebooted. And in some instances, whenever they close Chrome. With so many functional features tied to the user account — like bookmarks, search history and autocomplete for other login details — this one issue is significantly disrupting user's daily habits, forcing them to repeatedly log back in to their accounts.

The bug is also causing issues with session data in Chrome, with cookies not saving properly and extension data failing to save or even being deleted during these unwanted disruptions.

And it's not limited to the Chrome browser, either. Other users are also reporting unwanted log outs on Battle.net, the platform for Blizzard games, like Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Starcraft. The problem has even been seen on Microsoft's Edge web browser, the Windows Mail app and OneDrive.

The bug is currently undocumented, and Microsoft has yet to acknowledge reports of the problem, but it's one of many issues that have plagued the Windows 10 May 2020 Update since it's release, even after delays to fix other problems during the 15-month testing period prior to release.