Where to buy Nintendo Switch online — these stores have stock

It's the question every gamer wants to know: Where to buy the Nintendo Switch? Unfortunately, there's no easy answer. Ever since the pandemic started, Switch manufacturing has taken a massive hit. Sure, Nintendo is trying to address the issue, but there are still massive Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite shortages worldwide.

As a result, we're listing the stores where to buy Nintendo Switch at its regular retail price. (Keep in mind you can still find Switch deals on accessories and games). In addition, we're also rounding up the best spots to buy the Nintendo Switch Lite. Both consoles are in high demand, but low in stock, although the Switch Lite is somewhat easier to find.

Editor's Note: Most retailers have exhausted their Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite inventory. However, Target has very limited stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite for $199 (in gray only).

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Online

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite has been slightly easier to find in stock than then Nintendo Switch. You can usually find it at Best Buy, Target, or GameStop. Just keep in mind that it sells out fast and the coral color is the hardest console to find. The Editor's Choice handheld sports a comfortable design, stellar game library, and is more travel-friendly than the OG Switch. In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we felt the Switch Lite had a more sturdy design, whereas the Switch feels more like a display with two controllers on the side.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch — Nintendo Store

As of mid-June, the Nintendo Store (which is a great source for new and refurbished Nintendo Switch consoles) is not shipping physical products due to the pandemic. Per their website, the store has shutdown "in accordance with federal and local guidelines." Currently, the online store is only selling digital items. Likewise, the Nintendo Store at eBay is also temporarily closed. We'll update our post when the stores reopen.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch — Refurbished models

If you can't find a new Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, your next best bet is to opt for a refurbished model. As with any refurbished purchase, you'll want to verify the console's warranty, who backs the warranty, and how long your device is covered. Best Buy has had fluctuating inventory of the Geek Squad refurbished Switch Lite on sale for $194. It's only $5 off, so go with this option only if new inventory is out of stock.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch — When to expect new stock

Reports indicate that Nintendo is actively working on refreshing its Switch inventory. However, COVID-19 outbreaks throughout Asia have led to a surge in demand for Nintendo Switch consoles. Nikkei reports that Nintendo is looking to increase Switch production by about 10% compared to the 20 million it made in 2019. The best advice on where to buy Nintendo Switch is to simply be patient and check our story daily as we monitor new inventory.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch — holiday shortages

Nintendo Switch shortages might stick around till the holidays. A new report indicates that Nintendo is still struggling with Switch manufacturing due to government-imposed lockdowns in Malaysia and the Philippines. The former is Nintendo's source for printed circuit boards, whereas the latter provides passive components. So while we may see new inventory show up over the summer, we may face Switch shortages again come the holiday shopping season. And given that there were zero Switch deals on Memorial Day, we think the same will hold true for Amazon Prime Day. In other words, you should buy that Switch console when you see it.