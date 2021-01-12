New Nintendo Switch 'Mario Red & Blue' edition unveiled

Mario super-fans rejoice, there's a Nintendo Switch just-a for you! Announced today (Thursday, Jan. 12), the Mario Red & Blue Edition Switch is the latest stylish variant of the ultra-popular Nintendo Switch we know and love already.

As you can see in the above photo, this Switch in enveloped in the plumber's signature red, as too are the dock and Joy-Con controllers. Blue accent colors are found with the Joy-Con grip and wrist straps. Nintendo's site lists it as priced at $299, and going on sale on Feb. 12.

Consider it the successor to the wildly popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch, but with a little more. As a bonus, Nintendo's throwing in a matching carrying case that's adorned with elements of Mario's wardrobe: his gloves (in a fist), overalls, and his cap and mustache.

The yellow accent marks (for those gold coins he's been saving up for retirement), are found in the carrying case zippers and the clips on the Joy-Con straps.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

At $299, it's priced no higher than a normal Switch. And while Nintendo isn't calling it a limited edition, if the Animal Crossing edition set any precedents, this model will likely become hard to find after its initial release.

Nintendo’s design for the Mario Switch leaves us wanting a little more (your mileage may vary, of course). The dock is a bit spartan, and could have used the iconography seen on the case.

This is the latest Mario product announcement in its months-long Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary celebration. Nintendo began celebrating its icon's birthday on Sept. 3, 2020, and it will end on March 31.

Today, Nintendo also revealed Bowser's Fury, the expansion game that's being packed into the port of Super Mario 3D World for Nintendo Switch. Here's the trailer showing it off: