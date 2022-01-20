Watford vs Norwich City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Watford vs Norwich City live stream might not look like the most glamorous fixture on paper, but the outcome will have a significant impact on the relegation picture. Both teams will be determined to take all three points, which could lead to a fiercely contested game with plenty of action at both ends of the pitch.

Watford vs Norwich City live stream, date, time, channels The Watford vs Norwich City live stream takes place Friday, January 21.

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Watford halted a disastrous run of seven defeats in a row with a draw against Newcastle United last weekend. The Hornets broke hearts on Tyneside with an 87th-minute equalizer to ensure they didn’t slip into the relegation zone. It was hardly a vintage performance by the away side, but it was an important result for Claudio Ranieri’s men nevertheless.

The side will know that victory here is essential, but that might be easier said than done for a team that has found claiming three points extremely challenging ever since their remarkable 4-1 victory over Manchester United in November. Fans can at least feel some optimism that results will quickly improve, as Watford have been pretty active in the January transfer window.

Edo Kayembe, Samir and Hassan Kamara have all signed this month, and each improves clear weaknesses in the squad. All three started against Newcastle and Kamara in particular put in a fantastic performance which suggested that his £3.6m transfer fee may prove to be a bargain. Expect all of them to feature again against Norwich City.

Speaking of the Canaries, it’s quite remarkable that a win here would lift them out of the relegation zone. Less than a month ago the side had been written off as relegation fodder by fans and pundits alike, but under manager Dean Smith they have pulled themselves off the bottom of the table and now sit 18th.

The Norwich faithful are still giddy after an impressive 2-1 defeat of Everton at the weekend, and the goal will be to build on that with another result in Hertfordshire. And a Norwich win could well happen: the side's previous two Premier League wins this season came back-to-back, so perhaps the pattern will repeat.

Norwich may not have the deep pockets of relegation rival Newcastle United or even be able to compete with Watford in the spending department, but the plucky side is proving far more capable of producing results than many predicted. Smith will demand the same level of performance that his player gave him against Everton here.

Find out how this one plays out by watching the Watford vs Norwich City live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Watford vs Norwich City live stream wherever you are

The Watford vs Norwich City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Watford vs Norwich City live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Watford vs Norwich City live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Watford vs Norwich City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Watford vs Norwich City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Watford vs Norwich City live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Watford vs Norwich City live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Watford vs Norwich City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Watford vs Norwich City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Watford vs Norwich City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Watford vs Norwich City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Watford vs Norwich City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Watford vs Norwich City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.