Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock happening today — how to get yours

Get ready: Tom's Guide has confirmed that a PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock event is happening today at Walmart. Both consoles will be available at 3pm ET for online purchase only. Here's everything you need to know ahead of time.

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Xbox Series X restock is coming to Walmart at 3pm ET. The console will be available in limited supplies for online delivery only.

Xbox Series S restock is coming to Walmart at 3pm ET. The console will be available in limited supplies for online delivery only.

When is the next Walmart restock event?

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will both be available for online purchase at Walmart today (February 4) at 3pm ET. Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. So it's worth creating a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go, so if you happen to get a console in your cart, you can rapidly check out and confirm your purchase.