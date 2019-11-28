This MacBook Pro Black Friday deal destroys Apple's price by $300

Heads up, Mac fans! We've just spotted two of the best Black Friday laptop deals of the year.
For a limited time, Amazon has the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro on sale for $999.99. (It shows up as $1,099, but you get an extra $100 discount during checkout). That's $300 off and the best price we've seen for the base model. The step-up 256GB model is also on sale.
MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon
Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This $999 version has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 128GB SSD.View Deal
MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon
If you need more storage and a few more ports, this higher-end MacBook Pro is also $300 off. The specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.View Deal
Sister site LaptopMag gave the MacBook Pro 13-inch a full test run and loved its fast performance, bright and colorful Retina display, and improved keyboard. While it still has Butterfly keys, Apple changed the design to make them more reliable. In addition, the MacBook Pro also has great speakers and a super-useful Touch ID sensor.
