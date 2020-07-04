This Alienware Aurora R10 deal is the ultimate 4th of July sale for gamers

Every major holiday brings massive discounts on some of our favorite gaming PCs. However, this year's Dell 4th of July sale offers a discount on the best gaming PC you can buy period.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware Aurora R10 desktop for just $862.39 via coupon code "50OFF699". That's the cheapest price we've yet to see on this Editor's Choice rig. Every config is on sale and the coupon can be used on any system.

While we saw lower prices on Alienware rigs on Memorial Day and even on Father's Day — both of those sales were on slightly older systems. This sale stands out because it's on the Aurora R10 (instead of the R8).

This system on sale gets you an AMD Ryzen 5 3500 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1660 GPU. Other configs are on sale and the coupon works on any system.

In our Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition review, we found the PC is stylish, powerful, and highly customizable — which are all the hallmarks of a solid gaming rig. What we especially like is that even if you start out with a modest config, the Aurora's smartly designed chassis lets you open the machine up and swap out the GPU and RAM without the need for any tools. Simply put — the Aurora is the best gaming PC you can buy.

