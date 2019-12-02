These wireless headphones with Google Assistant are just $89 for Cyber Monday

JBL makes some of today's best wireless headphones. They offer incredible sound, portability, and long battery life. They're worth considering if you want some affordable headphones for yourself or someone special.

For Cyber Monday, you can get the JBL Everest Wireless Headphones for $89 at Amazon. These headphones retail for $199.95, so that's $110 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these on-ear headphones, It's also one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

The Everest 310GAs feature a comfy fit, legendary JBL Pro sound, a built-in echo-cancelling microphone, and Google Assistant support.

Although we didn't review the Everest headphones, in our JBL Under Amour Sport Wireless Train headphones review, we found its great audio quality and strong battery life impressive.

The JBL Everest 310GAs promise up to 20 hours and recharges in 2 hours. With their premium build and sleek, fold-flat design, these headphones are great for daily commutes or jet-setting across the world. What's more, a simple touch on the headphones' ear cup let you summon Google Assistant for hands free control.

Now $110 off for Cyber Monday, the JBL Everest 310GA are an affordable alternative to other Bluetooth headphones in its price range like the Bose QC 25s.