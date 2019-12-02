These wireless headphones with Google Assistant are just $89 for Cyber Monday

JBL makes some of today's best wireless headphones. They offer incredible sound, portability, and long battery life. They're worth considering if you want some affordable headphones for yourself or someone special.
For Cyber Monday, you can get the JBL Everest Wireless Headphones for $89 at Amazon. These headphones retail for $199.95, so that's $110 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these on-ear headphones, It's also one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.
JBL Everest 310GA Wireless: was $199.95 now $89.76 @ Amazon
JBL Everest 310GA wireless headphones feature incredible JBL Pro sound, a built-in echo-cancelling mic, Google Assistant support and up to 20 hours of battery life. Snag them now for $110 off this Cyber Monday. View Deal
The Everest 310GAs feature a comfy fit, legendary JBL Pro sound, a built-in echo-cancelling microphone, and Google Assistant support.
Although we didn't review the Everest headphones, in our JBL Under Amour Sport Wireless Train headphones review, we found its great audio quality and strong battery life impressive.
The JBL Everest 310GAs promise up to 20 hours and recharges in 2 hours. With their premium build and sleek, fold-flat design, these headphones are great for daily commutes or jet-setting across the world. What's more, a simple touch on the headphones' ear cup let you summon Google Assistant for hands free control.
Now $110 off for Cyber Monday, the JBL Everest 310GA are an affordable alternative to other Bluetooth headphones in its price range like the Bose QC 25s.
Cyber Monday deals: Quick links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: Cyber Monday sales now live
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now
- Boost Mobile: Extra 15% off all phones via coupon "CYBER2019"
- Casper: 20% off mattresses at Amazon
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Expedia: Up 67% off travel deals
- HP: Up to 65% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook.com: 55% off sitewide via "CYBER19"
- MyHeritage: DNA kits now $39 each
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- REI: Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide
- Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale
- Sling: Free Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Sonos: Up to $100 off select Sonos speakers
- Verizon FiOS: Free $100 Visa card and Disney Plus w/ Internet + Custom TV
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles