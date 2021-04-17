The Fitbit Luxe just leaked — and it's the sleekest fitness tracker yet

The Fitbit Charge 4 currently sits atop our list of the best fitness trackers you can buy, but it looks like Fitbit may have something more luxurious planned very soon.

WinFuture has the scoop on an upcoming wearable called the Fitbit Luxe. As you can see in the pictures above, it’s a fitness band to sit alongside the company’s Inspire 2 and Charge 4 bands, rather than a smartwatch to rival the Versa 3 and Sense wearables, but it certainly looks appealing to those who miss the understated style of the discontinued Alta family.

At a glance, the Fitbit Luxe looks pretty similar to the $99 Inspire 2 with elongated display and replaceable straps, but there are some telltale differences. For starters, the straps themselves look a touch more substantial than the type your average Fitbit ships with, and there’s a stainless steel edging around the tracker itself.

More importantly, the screen is a color model, unlike the monochrome offerings of both the Inspire 2 and Charge 4, though it will apparently still be OLED. Hopefully this won’t impact battery life too much, as the seven-to-ten days offered by Fitbit’s other trackers is one of their main selling points.

WinFuture says that Fitbit is seeking to offer “balanced health in an elegant design” and to that end, it’ll feature the usual functions you’d expect from the company’s devices. This includes sleep and stress measurement via the wearable’s built-in heart-rate monitor. It’ll also track exercise, including swimming thanks to its waterproof casing, and the whole device will apparently vibrate when you reach your desired heart rate zone.

But anybody hoping that this means built-in GPS is likely out of luck. While some outlets have reported that the band will include GPS, we think that may be down to a mistranslation, as WinFuture’s (translated) text clearly states that it can be used to track runs “via the GPS module of the smartphone connected to the tracker.” In other words, the Fitbit Luxe is likely a closer relative of the Inspire 2 (and the discontinued Alta HR) than the GPS-packed Charge 4.

That makes guessing its starting price point a bit tougher, but we would imagine it will come somewhere between the $99 Inspire 2 and $150 Charge 4. If it really is a spiritual successor to the Alta HR, however, it could be on the higher end, as that Fitbit sold for $150 when it launched in 2017.

We shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out. While WinFuture’s report doesn’t mention a release date, the images appear to be official press shots, which wouldn’t exist unless the device was almost ready for launch.