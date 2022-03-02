The Batman HBO Max release date — when you can watch online

While The Batman is about to hit theaters, its HBO Max release date is not happening at the same time. Surprised? Well, we've been disappointed with this news ever since it first broke last March.

That was when we learned that the streaming service wouldn't get the same-day releases that brought the likes of The Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad and Dune to home theaters, phones, tablets and laptops on the same day as multiplexes. So, we wondered, how long would it take Warner to bring its biggest 2022 movie — The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz — to HBO Max.

That said, we didn't know when The Batman would swoop out of the theater shadows (sorry to bring up bad memories for the Wayne family) and into HBO Max until an interview WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told the Vox Recode Media podcast on Dec. 15, 2021.

Kilar, while talking about the move away from that day-and-date strategy, said "I feel really, really good knowing that The Batman, and Black Adam, and The Flash, and Elvis, and a whole host of other movies, are literally going to be showing up on day 46 on HBO Max in a variety of territories all over the world."

That means The Batman will arrive on April 19, 2022, the day after the 45-day theatrical release window closes.

HBO Max is our favorite streaming service for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like Game of Thrones and Succession. They also offer recent hit movies like The Matrix 4, classic series like Friends and their own originals like And Just Like That.

Analysis: HBO Max's The Batman strategy beats Disney Plus' Marvel movie releases

Warner Bros.' 45-day pre-streaming theatrical exclusivity window is not anything especially unique, but I'm happy to see how the studio is actually using that as a window to guide them. Because Disney isn't.

Disney Plus subscribers had to wait much longer for Shang-Chi (70 days) and Eternals (68 days), and — speaking as someone who was tracking the rumors around those dates and trying to predict when they'd come out — we waited for much longer to find out.

That's standing in stark contrast to how Kilar handled The Batman, releasing the HBO Max date back in December (months before the movie debuted).

This may be because Disney execs feel like they can act from a point of power, releasing info whenever they want, while HBO Max may not be in the driver's seat in the streaming war. That said, HBO Max is our pick for the best streaming service (though, we did yelp when the service crashed as Euphoria season 2 episode 8 debuted).

In related news, folks who want to watch old Batman movies in order may need more than just HBO Max. Older Bat-movies have been moved to Hulu, for some reason. This is one case where we tip our proverbial cap to Disney's execs who haven't let any Marvel movies leave Disney Plus (though Spider-Man: No Way Home and the rest of the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies are taking forever to get there).