Target PS5 restock is here — and it's not going well

Right now, we're trying to eke a win out of the Target PS5 restock — but it's not going our way. Nobody else seems to be winning either, and it seems to be because of a bug in the system.

That's because myself, and others reporting the same issue online, can't add the PS5 to their shopping cart. You instead see an error message that reads "Item not added to your cart. Something went wrong, please try again." And it goes on in a loop.

That said, this could change at any moment, so try Target's PS5 page for yourself. Maybe you'll be luckier.

Target PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Target

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

i hate it here pic.twitter.com/eickFYrmnrMarch 9, 2021 See more

Earlier this week, we heard Target was getting PS5 consoles ready for purchase. It had been awhile since the last Target PS5 restock. You can check the Target website for yourself to try your luck.

TechRadar reportedly received insider tips from Target employees, claiming Target's PS5 restock would land this week.

PS5 Target restock supply is limited

Unfortunately, reports indicate that this Target PS5 restock event will be limited — whenever it starts working that is. In addition, it looks as though more PS5 Disc Editions will be available in certain locations and less Digital Editions. Regardless, you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it.

Create a Target account: Increase your chances

One thing you can do now to save time is to create a Target.com account (if you don't already have one). Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go, so if you happen to get a PS5 console in your cart, you can rapidly check out and confirm your purchase. If consoles are in-store only, you'll still be able to use your Target account for other restock events.