Take $100 off the beastly 4K MSI P65 laptop

Plus, get 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud

MSI P65
(Image credit: MSI)

The MSI P65 Creator is one of the more powerful content creation/gaming laptops you'll find. It also rarely goes on sale. 

However, Amazon currently has the MSI P65 Creator on sale for $1,752.13 via coupon code "100CREATOR". That's $100 off and only the second major discount we've seen for this laptop. (It hit $1,499 during Black Friday). It also comes with three free months of Adobe Creative Cloud

MSI P65 Creator: was $1,852 now $1,752 @ Amazon
The MSI P65 Creator nets you a Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Top that off with a 4K display, and this machine is perfect for any gamer or content creator. Use coupon "100CREATOR" to drop its price to $1,752.13.View Deal

Under the P65's hood you'll find a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX  2060 GPU. The laptop also sports a 15.6-inch 4K LCD. 

Design-wise, the P65 is just 0.69 inches thin and weighs 4.1 pounds. Its touchpad supports multi-finger gestures and we like that the P65's screen sports slim bezels, which should allow for a more immersive experience when watching movies or gaming. 

Amazon's coupon is valid through February 28. For more notebook discounts, make sure to check out our laptop deals coverage. 

