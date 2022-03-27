St. Peter's vs North Carolina live stream: How to watch Elite Eight March Madness game online

The St. Peter's vs North Carolina live stream catches the Peacocks in unfamiliar territory. Good thing for them is they seem to thrive under such circumstances. St. Peter's is the first 15-seed in tournament history to make it to the Elite Eight. Now they'll look to continue their push against 8-seed UNC in this March Madness live stream.

St. Peter's vs North Carolina live stream schedule, channels Date: St. Peter's vs North Carolina (today), Sunday March 27th

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET / 2:05 a.m. PT / 10:05 p.m. GMT

Channel: CBS

St. Peter's (21-11) has become America's Team. Well maybe not Americans who pull for Kentucky, Murray State, Purdue or even a more central part of "Jersey" like Monmouth and now certainty not the Tar Heel territory of Tobacco Road, but everywhere else, yup, they love the Peacocks! This Jersey City school has captured what the "madness" March is all about and they still want more!

Senior guard Daryl Banks III has led St. Peter's in scoring most nights including the 27-points he dropped on Kentucky in the opening round. Senior forward KC Ndefo had his way with Murray State scoring 17 points. The Peacocks have also been able to get consistent scoring off the bench from junior guard Doug Edert who has hit double figures in scoring in four straight games.

North Carolina (27-9) is coming off a win against 4-seed UCLA, where sophomore guard Caleb Love went off for a career-high 30 points. Love hit six of his 12 three point attempts while shooting 11-for-24 from the floor. The Tar Heels needed that kind of game from the sophomore after he netted just five points against Baylor.

Even with Love stealing the spotlight against UCLA, UNC's other key contributors still filled out the stat-sheet as well, as has been the case throughout the tournament. Three of the four other starters finished with at least 10-pioints in the win including junior forward Armando Bacot who finished with the game's only double-double, 14 points and 15 rebounds.

North Carolina is an 8.5 favorite against Saint Peter’s. The over under is 138. The game is being played at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Wells Fargo Center.

How to watch St. Peter's vs North Carolina live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch St. Peter's vs North Carolina, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch St. Peter's vs North Carolina live stream in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

St. Peter's vs North Carolina is on CBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch St. Peter's vs North Carolina in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

St. Peter's vs North Carolina has a tip-off of 5:05 a.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch St. Peter's vs North Carolina live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

St. Peter's vs North Carolina live stream will NOT be carried by TSN.

How to watch St. Peter's vs North Carolina live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if St. Peter's vs North Carolina will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

