Sony PS5 in stock now at Sony Direct — How to order

Update: All stock is now sold out.

Good news if you're wondering where to buy PS5. The highly-coveted console is back in stock, though it's likely it will sell out fast.

Sony Direct currently has stock of the PS5. You'll need to form an online queue before you can get the console, but stock is back at the U.S. Sony store. (We're currently in line with a "more than an hour" wait. After waiting 20 minutes, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

PS5 stock at Sony Direct

PS5: $499 at Sony Direct

The Sony Direct store currently has stock of the the PS5. You'll need to form an online queue for your chance to get the console for $499. View Deal

It's worth noting that just because you've got a spot in the queue doesn't guarantee you'll get a chance to buy it. Sony clearly states "PS5 consoles are limited and not guaranteed even if you are in the queue." Once you've made it to the front of the queue, you'll hear a chime (make sure to have your sound on) and you'll be redirected to the PlayStation Store. You'll then have 10 minutes to proceed with your purchase. You may also need your PSN account or be required to create one.

Don't lose hope if your queue estimate is more than an hour. The status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait than estimated. Either way, it's a good sign that hopefully Sony will have more PS5 stock in the coming days as we rapidly approach the holidays.

Also, Newegg confirmed via tweet earlier this week that it will have stock of the PS5 sometime on the "3rd week of December." (No dates or times were given).

(Image credit: Future)

