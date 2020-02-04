Sony launches official PS5 website ahead of rumored February reveal

As we feverishly anticipate the official launch of the PS5, Sony has just dropped another big tease. The console maker just launched an official PS5 website, where fans can sign up to get updates on Sony's next-gen console as we get closer to its Holiday 2020 release.

First spotted on Reddit, the landing page is pretty barren, sporting only a few lines of text and a sign-up sheet for folks who want to be notified about the latest PS5 news. At the time of writing, the sign-up widget wasn't working for me, and the landing page 404ed a few times -- possibly due to high traffic.

"We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation," reads the website. "Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and upcoming roster of PS5 launch games."

The sudden launch of a dedicated PS5 website has added more fuel to the speculation around the PS5's official launch event, which has long been rumored to take place in February 2020. Previous rumors have pointed to full reveal happening as early as February 5, but that's literally a day away, so it seems unlikely that Sony would drop such a major event with no notice.

What we do know is that the PS5 is set to launch by the end of this year, promising features such as ray tracing, 8K and 120fps support and near-instant SSD load times. With Sony skipping E3 2020, it seems like only a matter of time before the company itself sheds more details on its new console.