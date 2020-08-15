Sevilla vs Man United live stream: Where to watch Champions League semi-finals

Sevilla vs Man United start time and channels The Sevilla vs Man United match starts at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT tomorrow (Sunday, Aug. 16). You can live stream the match on CBS All Access in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch Sevilla vs Man United on BT Sport.

Tomorrow's Sevilla vs Man United live stream sees semi-final action in the UEFA Champions League, as the sides square off to make it to the finals. But who will go on to face the victor of Inter v Shakhtar?

Well, since Sevilla's made it this far, history practically demands that they're not just going to win here, but take the whole dang thing. For an upset to occur, Man United manager José Mourinho's going to have to exorcise the ghosts of his past, and figure out how to handle Éver Banega, and use Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial correctly.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix online

The best streaming services

Martial, as well as Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, will have eyes on them to be difference makers in this decisive round.

Given those stakes, you won't want to miss Sevilla vs Man United on Sunday. Here's where you can catch a live stream of the Champions League semi-final, along with tips on using a VPN to find the match if it's not available in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch Sevilla vs Man United?

Don't worry if you happen to be some place where the Sevilla vs Man United match isn't readily available. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it appear as if you're surfing the web from elsewhere. That removes any geolocks that might prevent you from watching a Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich live stream.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Sevilla vs Man United live streams in the U.S.

CBS All Access has the coverage of every Champions League match for the remainder of this year's tournament. That means you'll need to subscribe to the $5.99-a-month service if you want to watch Sevilla vs Man United in this country. The good news is you won't need a cable subscription to use CBS All Access — it's a separate streaming service.

It's also on fuboTV, one of the best streaming services, in TUDN USA and TUDN.com on the fubo Standard package.

CBS All Access: CBS's $5.99 a month streaming service not only includes Champions League coverage, but also live sports on CBS channels plus other prime-time programming. CBS All Access includes original programming, too, such as the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery.View Deal

Fubo.TV: For $59.99, you can get more than 100 channels with Fubo.TV, with many offering live sports. A cloud DVR feature lets you record events like the Sevilla vs Man United match to watch later.View Deal

Sevilla vs Man United live streams in the UK

BT Sport broadcasts Champions League matches in the UK, with BT Sport 1 handling the Sevilla vs Man United match. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25.

Sevilla vs Man United live streams in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch Sevilla vs Man United by subscribing to the DAZN streaming service, which carries all Champions League matches. You can sign up for DAZN and get a 1-month free trial, which will run through the end of the Champions League tournament on August 23.

Sevilla vs Man United live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where you'll find coverage of Sevilla vs Man United in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: SRF zwei, Nitro, DAZN

SRF zwei, Nitro, DAZN Brazil: FOX Sports 1 Brasil, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Web

FOX Sports 1 Brasil, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Web France: RMC Sport en direct

RMC Sport en direct Germany: DAZN, SRF zwei, Nitro, TeleClub Sport Live

DAZN, SRF zwei, Nitro, TeleClub Sport Live India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

SCTV, Vidio Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport Extra

BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport Extra Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Italy: TV8, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

TV8, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN Norte

ESPN Norte Puerto Rico: SportsMax 2

SportsMax 2 Spain: Movistar+

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.