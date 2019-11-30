Noise-cancelling for $80?! This Sennheiser headphones deal is epic

We’re only a few hours removed from Black Friday and there are already some crazy Cyber Monday deals popping up – the majority being Amazon Cyber Monday deals. If you’re on the hunt for some cheap wireless headphones, then it’s definitely worth browsing through Amazon’s endless list of sales.

However, you probably won’t find a better deal right now than the $80 Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones on Amazon, which is 60% off the regular price.

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC has been regarded as one of the top entry-level headphones in both the active noise-cancelling and wireless categories, thanks to its great comfortability, sound, and noise neutralization.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – was $199.95 now $79.95 @ Amazon

This special edition version of the popular Sennheiser HD 4.50 is a must-have for audiophiles who want Sennheiser sound with noise-cancelling capabilities. The fact that it’s listed lower than the standard version is happily surprising.View Deal

Try not to get confused with the naming conventions, as the HD 4.50 SE is basically the same model as the 4.50 BTNC, but with an all-black design and $120 chopped off the original price ($200). It’s also an Amazon exclusive.

In our Sennheiser HD 4.50 review, we praised the headphones for its excellent audio, which delivers clean, rich sound. Bass is energetic and tight, whereas mids and highs have a neutral presence that help form a balanced sonic profile. Sennheiser also went big on the design, adding extra padding to the ear cups that feels plush and comfortable to enjoy music for several hours at a time.

Noise-cancelling headphones that fall within the mid-luxury price range ($200 and under) usually offer good, but not great, noise cancellation. The HD 4.50 falls somewhere in between, removing roughly 70% of airplane rumble and up to 80% of ambient noise on the ground. Battery life reaches a lengthy 19 hours with ANC on, while playtime increases to 25 hours with the feature turned off. That is sufficient for about a week of commuting before needing a charge.

Two other features that we can’t overstate are the easy-to-use controls and solid call quality. The special all-black design also gives the headphones a more premium, distinguished look.

We may see other inexpensive Sennheiser noise-cancelling headphones this season, but definitely not at this price. Be sure to check out the other big sales as they arrive by monitoring our Cyber Monday deals hub.

