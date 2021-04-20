Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite leak just revealed new iPad rival

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G have appeared online, courtesy of serial leaker Evan Blass.

Ahead of a possible June release, several images purporting to show Samsung’s newest tablet have surfaced — and it looks to be a sleek mid-range relative of last year’s Galaxy Tab S7 and a follow-up to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Better known through the moniker, evleaks, Blass shared the images via Twitter, fuelling speculation around a new mid-range Samsung tablet getting the Lite treatment.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will sport a 12.4-inch IPS LCD display, taking design cues from its predecessor with slim bezels and a thin body. The pictures show a small holder to magnetically connect the S Pen on the rear casing of the tablet, offering a discreet way to stow the stylus when not in use.

Here's your best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite (5G): https://t.co/8RwRKwBiJT pic.twitter.com/dxT36ExgS4April 15, 2021 See more

The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G will likely use the Snapdragon 750G chipset, which sits comfortably in the fast mid-ranger category of ARM-based chips — some models of which can be found on our best Android tablets and in the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

There'll be a version with 4GB of RAM, plus a bunch of colors to choose from: Pink, Silver, Green and the Mystic Black variant pictured below are all options that will reportedly be available.

There's no mention of other size variants from the leak; previously, there'd been rumors that Samsung could produce two other models, including a Plus and XL version. However, this most recent leak doesn't appear to hold any clues whether this will be the case.

The Tab S7 Lite is likely to launch internationally through two models: a 4G LTE (SM-T735) model and Wi-Fi only tablet (SM-T730), with Gizmochina reporting that Europe will only get the 5G variant.

For now, it looks as though Samsung is pressing onwards with a planned summer release of the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G, but we'll keep you posted with any updates as more concrete details arrive.

More: Samsung’s phone lineup is now officially a mess — here’s why