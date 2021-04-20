Samsung Galaxy S21 FE renders tease killer affordable Android flagship

Samsung's affordable Galaxy S21 FE is set to launch this year. And while we've yet to see official images this, these stunning new renders should tide you over until we get the real thing.

The artist 4RMD is at it again, this time mocking up a concept video for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. As with last year's handset, the smartphone balances the most desirable features of the flagship S series, while cutting others in order to hit an affordable price point.

For example, the Galaxy S20 FE sports the 120Hz display of the Galaxy S20, a robust camera setup and a variety of fun colors to cater to its younger demographic. This Galaxy S21 FE concept sticks to the same Samsung strategy.

Some of the details of the Galaxy S21 FE in the video differ slightly from the leaks and rumors we've heard so far. The display of the render is 6.3-inches, compared to the 6.4-inch screen we're expecting to see. Either way, it's larger than the Galaxy S21's 6.2-inch panel.

The 120Hz refresh rate is practically a guarantee at this point, as is the 5G support. Last year's model also offers an LTE variant, but we'll have to see if Samsung keeps a separate version around this year for the Galaxy S21 FE.

(Image credit: 4RMD)

On the processor front, the Snapdragon 888 SoC of the Galaxy S21 is a safe bet for the Galaxy S21 FE. The battery of the mock-up is the same size as its predecessor, coming in at 4,500mAh. While that's 500mAh larger than the Galaxy S20 base model, in our testing the battery life was shorter than anticipated. Hopefully, we'll see better endurance this year.

(Image credit: 4RMD)

One feature we particularly like about the render is the fingerprint sensor; last year's Galaxy S20 FE is kitted out with an optical sensor, rather than the ultrasonic sensor found in the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series. The latter is far more accurate, so we'd love to see it come to the FE this year. But with the objective being to hit an affordable price point, it's not necessarily a feature fans will be clamoring to see compared to the cameras or display.

(Image credit: 4RMD)

On the topic of cameras, the triple lens setup on the rear of this Galaxy S21 FE boasts a wide angle, wide, and telephoto lens, although 4RMD doesn't touch on the specs. The Galaxy S20 FE offers a 12MP lens (f/1.8) + ultra wide 12MP lens (f/2.2) + 8MP telephoto with a 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom (digital). It also packs a 32MP front-facing camera that is reportedly making an appearance on the Galaxy S21 FE.

Of course, none of these details are confirmed, but the renders do a decent job at showing off what the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE might look like. If Samsung manages to keep the price down, while offering a handful of premium features, fans will be more than happy to hand over their cash for it.