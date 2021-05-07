Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch getting closer — production date and colors leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was a hit with fans last year, providing flagship-level features and performance for an affordable $699 price. And now we have some important new details.

Trusted tipser Ross Young has tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is set to go into production in July, meaning we could see it release in August or September. Young also shared the colorways for the handset.

If Young is right, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is set to release in gray, light green, light violet, and white. The Galaxy S20 FE, on the other hand, featured a generous six color options, including Navy, Lavender, Mint, Red, White and Orange.

Colors are:- Gray- Light Green- Light Violet- WhiteMay 3, 2021 See more

Young has also leaked the color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as the Galaxy Flip 3. The latter is the most exciting in that regard, with eight available colors, including green, black, beige, violet, white, gray, dark blue and pink. Recent renders based on leaked official images show off the Galaxy Z Flip 3's diverse color palette. and we love the range on offer.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will launch in four colors: beige, black, green and silver. Again, nothing to write home about there, but on the plus side, you might be able to color-match your Galaxy Buds 2 to your new Samsung smartphone. Apparently the earbuds will launch in black, white, purple and green, letting you customise your accessories and contrast or match them with your smartphone.

As always, nothing is confirmed yet, but Young has a good track record with leaks.

Other Galaxy S21 FE rumors point to a possible 6.4-inch display, 5G support, 128GB of 256GB of storage and a design that integrates the camera bump into the phone's shell. So it may not stand out as much as the regular Galaxy S21.

Stay tuned to our Galaxy S21 FE hub for all the latest news and leaks on this affordable flagship.