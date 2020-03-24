Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra killer has world’s first all-curved display

If this leak is true, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s reign as the Emperor of the Android Universe is about to end. And I don’t care you have to go through a loophole to sideload Google’s apps and service: the Huawei P40 Pro looks like the most impressive Android phone.

Published by reputable leakster Ishan Agarwal, the images show “the world’s first quad curved display”. Here’s a detail of what he’s talking about:

The Huawei P40 Pro all curved display, allegedly. (Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

Apparently Huawei has managed to create an AMOLED panel that is not curved only on the left and right sides, as it is the norm with other smartphones, but on all sides. And no, it’s not just the glass that covers it but the actual panel.

And while it still has the ugly pill punch hole to house two sensors for facial authentication, this effect is pretty striking. The bezels disappear completely except for the ultra-thin chin, as you can see in this frontal shot:

The Huawei P40 Pro from all sides, according to the alleged leak (Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

The only thing that bothers me is the black corners. It looks like one of those old albums where you used sticky corners to hold the photos on place.

The most impressive thing, as usual with Huawei’s flagships, is precisely the photos you will be able to take with its new camera system. According to previous rumors, it should be really impressive and probably leave the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and every other Android phone in the dust, just like the Huawei P30 and the P20 did before it.

The new P40 Pro seems to have five sensors behind the usual lenses co-developed with Leica. Rumor is that these will hold a 52MP sensor for the main camera, a 40MP for the ultra-wide, a 10x optical telephoto, and a Time-of-Flight sensor, like the LiDAR that comes in the iPad Pro 2020. The fifth sensor is rumored to have a telephoto lenses with 3x zoom.

The last one is meant to provide with an intermediate step as you go from 1x in the main sensor to 10x in the telephoto. The Ultra has a theoretical advantage there, as it has a motorized telephoto periscope system that offers continuous zooming — a miniature version of what a real telephoto lens will do on a standard camera.

We will have to see which fares better, though. It’s going to be a ferocious battle — one that Samsung seems to be losing just before it started, at least in the marketplace.