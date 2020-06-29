Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will get this super chip to fight iPhone 12

Samsung is set to make heavy use of Qulcomm’s rumored incoming Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, which will power a suite of its upcoming smartphones and tablets.

Serial tech tipster Ice Universe tweeted that the Snapdragon 865 Plus can be expected in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series of phones, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, the Galaxy Fold 2, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. This means the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 should deliver more power than the Galaxy S20 series, as well as challenge the upcoming iPhone 12.

Set to launch in July, according to the latest leaks, the Snapdragon 865 Plus is expected to deliver a hike in processor performance and graphics over its Snapdragon 865 sibling. Normally these ‘Plus’ chips tend to be used in the latest flagship phones and gaming-oriented handsets, such as the Lenovo Legion.

But Samsung seems to have eaten half of the Snapdragon 865+ processor.Note20 seriesTab S7 seriesFold 2Z Flip 5GWill use the Snapdragon 865+ processorJune 29, 2020

Given the Galaxy Note 20 will be Samsung's next flagship phone, it's not surprising that Ice universe believes it will use the Snapdragon 865 Plus chip. However, it’s only Samsung’s US variants of its Galaxy gadgets that tend to get Qualcomm’s processors; European and Asian models mostly use Samsung's own Exynos CPUs. The Exynos chips are far from bad, but they often fall short of the performance and efficiency of the flagship Snapdragon chipsets.

But for US buyers of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20, slated for an August launch, they are likely to benefit from boosted performance that will not only outpace the older Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but will also beat the mighty Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Given the Galaxy Note 20 is expected to have a 120Hz high refresh-rate display, as well as a triple-camera array with a boosted main sensor, having an upgraded chip will further cement the Note 20 phones as the ultimate expression of a Samsung flagship device.

The Note 20 will need a powerful chipset as the Galaxy Note 20 is set to launch around a month ahead of the iPhone 12, which is set to get Apple’s next-generation A14 Bionic chip. The new 5nm processor will follow the blazingly powerful A13 Bionic found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. So the Galaxy Note 20 will need to bring some silicon firepower to fight the iPhone 12 come the second half of 2020.

As for the other Galaxy devices, these are all set to be premium gadgets. The Galaxy Fold 2 is set to succeed the Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s first and very expensive foldable phone, and as such a high-end specification will be expected.

The same is true of the Galaxy Tab S7, which will need a powerful chip to position itself as an iPad Pro 2020 rival. Just yesterday we reported on the first leaked benchmarks of the Galaxy Tab S7, which while improved over the Tab S6 fall short of the iPad Pro.

And as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come with next-generation connectivity as well as a flagship-grade specification, it’s not really surprising that Samsung would give it the latest and greatest 8-series chip from Qualcomm.

We’re expecting to see all these Galaxy devices make their debut this year, with the Note 20 set to lead the charge in August, likely joined by the Galaxy Tab S7.