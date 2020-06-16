Samsung Galaxy Note 20 release date info revealed in new leak

Conventional wisdom about Samsung's slate of late summer smartphone releases suggest that we'll be getting our first look at the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G during an early August launch event. But when will we actually be able to get our hands on this trio of new phones?

The answer depends on which phone you're talking about. And in the case of Samsung's latest foldables, you could be in for a little bit of a wait.

Our interest on when we might see the upcoming Samsung phones actually shipping was triggered by a Twitter back-and-forth between Max Weinbach of XDA Developers and Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants on ship dates for Samsung's upcoming phones. Both Weinbach and Young often drop scoops about upcoming phones, so it's worth paying attention to even speculation about possible release dates.

First, the good news — it sounds as if you'll be able to get the Galaxy Note 20 in mid-August. That's according to a Weinbach tweet that predicts Note 20 production starting in "3 to 4 weeks" for a mid-August launch.

That timeframe squares with Samsung's past Galaxy Note rollouts, assuming that the rumor mill is correct and this year's online launch event happens on August 5. Usually, a little more than two weeks passes between Samsung unveiling its latest Galaxy Note, and the phone arriving on store shelves. Last year, for example, the Galaxy Note 10 debuted on August 7 and shipped on August 23. The Note 9 and Note 8 followed similar schedules.

August 21st is the rumored date.June 16, 2020

There could be one caveat to that mid-August release for the Note 20, Young cautioned. "Wouldn’t be surprised if Note 20 Plus/Ultra is delayed a little due to LTPO ramp," he said, referring to the display technology that will enable the larger of the rumored Note 20 models to feature a display that dynamically adjusts its refresh rate.

The Galaxy Fold 2, a sequel to last year's foldable phone, and a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip flip phone are expected to arrive a little bit later, possibly as part of a staggered release. "Not looking like anyone will receive them in August," Young tweeted. "Should be steady from September."

Production really not starting till August. Almost none in July. Gonna be a late August or September launch. UTG volumes constrained until 2021, so order either early.June 16, 2020

This timing makes sense when you consider Samsung's priorities. The Note 20 is a mainstream phone, and Samsung will be looking to launch it as quickly as possible in the fall, so that it arrives ahead of Apple's fall iPhone launch. That's especially critical this year, with rumors pointing to a possible delay for the iPhone 12.

Foldable phones like the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip remain niche devices, so Samsung will hardly be hampered if it releases those devices a month or so after the August 5 launch event.

In addition to the 120Hz displays, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus/Ultra are expected to feature bigger displays, improved cameras and the usual S Pen. The Galaxy Fold 2 could feature a bigger exterior display and other refinements from the original, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5G figures to add 5G connectivity to a Samsung foldable. We expect to hear more about each phone as we get closer to the rumored August 5 Samsung Unpacked virtual event.