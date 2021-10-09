Rays vs Red Sox live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 3 online

The Rays vs Red Sox live stream catches Boston after their 14-6 game two victory and a Tampa team looking to regroup as they head out on the road for games three and four. Will it be another slug fest for the Red Sox or the Rays taking the fun away from the Fenway faithful in this MLB live stream?

The Red Sox and Rays are coming off a wild game two in this ALDS. Boston struck first with a two-run first inning. Then Tampa responded with a five-run bottom of the first thanks in large part to a Jordan Luplow grand slam. Red Sox starter Chris Sale was done after just one inning of work. Then the Red Sox offense exploded for 12 more runs and five homers. J.D. Martinez returned to Boston’s line-up after dealing with an ankle injury and went 4-for-5 with four RBI’s including a three-run homer in the fifth. Kiké Hernandez went 5-for-6 in the win with a homer as well.

Aside from Luplow’s grand slam, Tampa’s offense in game two came from a Yandy Diaz RBI single and a Ji-Man Choi solo homer in the sixth. Choi went 2-for-3 on the night, while Wander Franco went 2-for-5.

In game three, the Red Sox give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi, who was able to keep the Yankees bats at bay in the Sox’ wild card win allowing just one run on four hits over 5.1 innings. This season, he faced the Rays four times going 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA. The Rays are waiting to announce their game three starter.

Tampa looks forward to getting out on the diamond in Boston and putting game two behind them, "You chalk it up as a bad game," Rays' catcher Mike Zunino said after his team allowed the Red Sox' offensive outburst, "It just wasn't our night."

