Rays vs Dodgers live stream: How to watch World Series 2020 Game 6 online

Rays vs Dodgers time, channel Rays vs Dodgers game 6 is scheduled to start at 8:08 p.m. ET tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 27). All World Series live streams are on Fox, and the full series schedule is below.

Can LA finally win two in a row? If not, the Rays vs Dodgers live stream is going to see Tampa Bay extend this 2020 World Series to a climactic game 7. And in last night's game 6, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took home the win, and further cemented his legacy with the team and the league.

Yes, Sunday's MLB playoffs live stream did not have the late-game theatrics of game 5, although Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena made things interesting in the third. With a single to left, the rookie cut the Dodgers lead in half, bringing home Yandy Diaz.

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy, though, brought the lead back up to 2 runs, with a solo homer in the 5th inning, and that would be that. No more runs would be given up, and Kershaw would exit in the 6th, and record the win.

LA's relief pitching managed to keep Tampa Bay muted from there on out, with only 2 hits and a walk, and four strikeouts, to shut them down. And so, the Rays now have to win 2 in a row to survive.

This round of baseball is a bit unique and odd, as it won't be played in either team's ballpark, as the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field plays host to the two teams left standing.

Here's how to get Rays vs Dodgers live streams for game 6 of the world series:

How to watch Rays vs Dodgers live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch Rays vs Dodgers live streams on TV where you've gotten off to, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Rays vs Dodgers live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch World Series game 6 at 8:08 p.m. ET tomorrow on Fox. That means most people with cable can watch the Rays vs Dodgers live stream pretty easily.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get Rays vs Dodgers live streams on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, starting at just $30 per month.

Rays vs Dodgers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live, as most Fox affiliates will carry the World Series live streams. Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world.

The cost varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free, and you wonꞌt have to jump through any MLB-sponsored hoops.

Rays vs Dodgers live streams in the UK

Folks in the UK also have an easy time tuning into Rays vs Dodgers live streams: it's on BT Sport (which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021). You just need to stay up past 1am.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Rays vs Dodgers live streams in Canada

Baseball fans in Canada can watch World Series game 6 of Rays vs Dodgers on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's on both SN and SN1.

Rays vs Dodgers World Series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Dodgers 8, Rays 3

Dodgers 8, Rays 3 Game 2: Rays 6, Dodgers 4

Rays 6, Dodgers 4 Game 3: Dodgers 6, Rays 2

Dodgers 6, Rays 2 Game 4: Rays 8, Dodgers 7

Rays 8, Dodgers 7 Game 5: Dodgers 4, Rays 2

Dodgers 4, Rays 2 Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Tuesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX) *Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 28 @ 8:09 p.m. (FOX)

* = if necessary