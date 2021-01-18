PS5 Target restock tipped for this week — here are the dates

The PS5 has proven incredibly difficult to buy, with most stock selling out instantly. But you could have another chance before the end of the month as Target is reportedly planning a series of new PS5 stock drops across the U.S.

Spiel Times reports that new Target restocks could appear any time on January 19, 20, 21 or 22. That sounds vague but Spiel Times did correctly break the news of a previous Target PS5 restock on December 29; it gave that as one of several possible PS5 restock dates. So while this is a rumor for now, it's one worth listening to.

This new report explains that once again, PS5 units will be sent to individual Target stores. You’ll still be able to buy them online if you’re quick enough.

But the precise amount of available stock will vary by how many Target branches are in your region, whether they’ve received any PS5 stock, and if they have, how much.

This is another caveat: one of Spiel Times’ sources claims that each store is only receiving between 4 and 12 units, while another says it could be anywhere between a single PS5 and “upwards of 20.” Combine this low availability with it being unknown when exactly the stock will become available to order, and it's almost definitely a matter of needing to regularly check to raise your chances of actually securing a PS5. And being lucky enough to live in an area with a higher number of allocated consoles.

Sadly, this is the current reality of finding where to buy the PS5: a lot of scrabbling around and crossed fingers. Still, it does hopefully show that more opportunities are always on the way.

Indeed, Sony itself has taken to announcing PS5 restocks, even if console shortages are expected to last for a few more months at least.