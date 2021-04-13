PS5 killer exclusive delayed — here's the new release date

Exclusive games is one of the PS5’s big advantages over the Xbox Series X, with Deathloop looking like a game worth chasing down a PS5 restock for. But you need not rush as it’s been pushed back from releasing next month to September.

The Deathloop Twitter account posted a message from developer Arkane Studios noting that at the timed PS5 exclusive will be delayed until September 14. The rationale being that the developer will add more polish to Deathloop and ensure it meets the developer’s ambitious goals for the time loop-based assassination game.

“We’re committed to quality and preserving our team’s ambitions for Deathloop while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We’ll use this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience,” Arkane’s directors and team said.

An update on DEATHLOOP from @ArkaneStudios: pic.twitter.com/tJwUSM5vumApril 8, 2021 See more

While the developers apologized for the delay, we can’t help feel a minor tinge of disappointment. While ensuring a game is a good as possible is the way developers should approach their work, at least in our eyes, pushing back a major PS5 exclusive is bittersweet.

The PS5 has the likes of Demon’s Souls and Astro’s Playroom as full console exclusives. And the PS5 is the place to play Spider-Man: Miles Morales . But it’s not exactly flush with many more major exclusives.

Sure, backward compatibility gives those lucky enough to have PS5 a generous collection of some of the best games ever — including The Last of Us 2 , Bloodborne, God of War , Horizon Zero Dawn, and more — but we’d still like to see more exclusive games that really push the PS5’s stellar hardware.

With Gran Turismo 7 , Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart all on the horizon, we’ll soon have more PS5 exclusives. But Deathloop was one that we were very excited about.