PS5 just got Apple Music support — here’s how to set it up

Apple Music has been around for a long time, but it’s not got quite the same reach as its competition. The likes of Spotify and YouTube are available everywhere, and that gives them an advantage.

But now it sounds like Apple Music is going to start catching up, and it’ll start by launching on the PS5. A move that will hopefully lead to the service expanding to more consoles and non-Apple platforms in the near future.

Anyone that’s used Spotify on a games console will be familiar with the way Apple Music runs on Sony’s latest console. That means you can either open up Apple Music to play audio on its own, or have music playing in the background while you play.

So if you’re a little sick of the existing game soundtrack, or want something to drown out the whine of teenagers in online multiplayer, Apple Music is another option to choose from.

Setting up Apple Music is nice and simple as well. Here’s how:

Select All Apps on the media homepage.

on the media homepage. Choose Apple Music then Download to add the app to your console

then to add the app to your console Launch the Apple Music app and either Log in to an existing account or Sign Up for a new one.

to an existing account or for a new one. Follow the on-screen instructions to link your account with your console. Once done you'll be all set up with Apple Music on the PS5.

Unfortunately Apple Music is only available on a PS5. So those of you still rocking a PS4, possibly because you’ve had no success with PS5 restocks, will have to access Apple Music from some other device.

Apple Music gives subscribers access to a library of over 90 million songs, tens of thousands of specially curated playlists, and 4K music videos. There’s also Apple Music Radio for the handful of people that still want to listen to radio, and have people talking over the ends of songs.