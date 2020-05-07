PS5 could get one of the best Xbox Series X features

Sony's PS5 will be able to match one of the Xbox Series X's key selling points, at least on certain games. And it's all thanks to game publishing giant EA.

As reported by GamesRadar, EA's CFO Blake Jorgensen said during a call to investors that "this year the phasing includes the effect of revenue recognition from the games we are launching for the current generation of consoles that can also be upgraded free for the next generation."

The above statement is a little vague, but it hopefully means that EA will offer those who own its games on PS4 the ability to access the same games on the PS5, which would be great news for PlayStation . However, it could also be that EA is just referring to the Xbox Series X's 'Smart Delivery' program in a roundabout way, rather than explicitly meaning both consoles.

The Smart Delivery feature will allow players to buy an Xbox One title, then get its Xbox Series X counterpart for free. Even if this applies only to EA games on the PS5, that still covers some huge franchises like Apex Legends, FIFA, and Madden, just to name a few.

When the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch around November this year, the two consoles may be pretty much evenly matched for a fight. Xbox is aiming for stronger gaming power with its higher-specced hardware and Smart Delivery, while Sony seems to be looking at a rounder experience with the haptic DualSense controller, 3D sound and a custom SSD for rapid game loading.

Sony's been a lot quieter about the PS5 than Microsoft has been with the Xbox, but we're going to be hearing more about both in the coming weeks. In fact Microsoft will be kicking off a monthly series of announcements on Thursday, May 7, starting with live gameplay demos for its new console.