Pokémon Go on Microsoft HoloLens — here’s your first look

Microsoft and Niantic have teamed up to demonstrate how Pokémon Go would work on Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality. The demo was presented by CEO and founder of Niantic John Hanke as part of the Microsoft Mesh launch at Ignite 2021 .

Hanke showed off how HoloLens2 users could spot wild Pokémon, capture them, feed them with berries and even battle - basically all the things you’re able to do in Pokémon Go - in wearable AR. And unlike the current mobile version of Pokémon Go, the demo shows that your Pokémon will even be aware of you and your environment.

At the moment, the demo is merely a proof-of-concept version of the game, shown off as Microsoft Mesh launch at Ignite 2021 , to deliver , “a glimpse of potential for new AR experiences,” according to Hanke.

Hanke also demonstrated what looks like a menu that HoloLens users can tap to access their Pokémon box, potions and etc. Now, don’t get too excited, Niantic has already confirmed that this menu is not a dedicated app that’s ready to use yet.

“While this demo is not intended for consumer use, it offers an early glimpse into the future evolutions in both software and hardware,” said Hanke.

(Image credit: Microsoft & Niantic)

Neither Niantic nor Microsoft have yet confirmed as to when the technology could become widely available.

“We’ve only scratched the surface. We know the years ahead to be filled with important achievements which will serve as waypoints in AR’s journey to become a life-changing computing platform. We’re thrilled to be leading the way,” Hanke added.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed by Niantic in 2016 in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. The game was released as a part of the Pokémon franchise, a series of video games and TV shows where characters are able to collect creatures called “Pokémon” to raise and battle with each other. Pokémon Go proved to be one of the most popular mobile games on both Android and iOS devices.