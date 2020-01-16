Peacock TV shows and movies: What to expect from NBC's streaming service

Live from Studio 8H, NBC rolled out Peacock's shows and stars. Specifically, Tina Fey (30 Rock, SNL) presented big names including a show of her own: Girls 5Eva to investors and the media at the stage made famous by Saturday Night Live.
Other prominently hyped shows include Sam Esmail's Battlestar Galactica reboot, the adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World (starring and an intriguing new series named Angelyne, about an L.A. pop star. Esmail talked about his BSG show, focusing his interest on our currently-divided society. No footage was shown, sadly.
Peacock members can also watch Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers first, without staying up late, as the The Tonight Show and Late Night programs will start streaming at 8 p.m. Eastern.
You're also getting the news and sports on Peacock, with the 2020 Olympics, Meet The Press with Chuck Todd, NBC News Decision 2020 and Sky News. Again, Peacock members get content early, with the opening ceremony streaming online before it reaches prime time. There will also be behind the scenes documentaries from the Tokyo games, following some of the most popular athletes.
That's not all, though. You're gonna get 140 Premier league soccer matches, Ryder Cup golf, and a Dale Earnhardt-hosted original program.
The service will provide dozens of streaming channel and thousands of hours of on demand content. We've started to capture the massive list of programming that will be available on Peacock below. Peacock will also be the only place to stream Dick Wolf's Law and Order shows.
Those who pay will get more content, as the free, ad-supported Peacock has 7,500 hours of content, while those who pay for Peacock Premium will get an ad-supported version with 15,000 hours of programming in total — plus original shows and 4K HDR streaming that Peacock Free users don't get.
The service, which rolls out between April 15 and July 15, will deliver the Olympics, classic sitcoms and more, either for free or for a relatively cheap monthly price.
So, wondering about Peacock's total list? Here's everything we've heard as confirmed and rumored for the new service — and everything we could write down during the Investor's Day presentation.
We are updating this list as we learn more:
Peacock's shows
- 30 Rock
- Angelyne
- A.P. Bio
- Bates Motel
- Battlestar Galactica reboot
- Betty en NY
- Brave New World
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- The Capture
- Cheers
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago P.D.
- Chrisley Knows Best
- Clean Slate (from Norman Lear, starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace)
- Cleopatra in Space
- Coach
- Code 404
- Division One (from Amy Poehler)
- Downton Abbey
- Dr. Death
- El Chema
- Everybody Loves Raymond
- Expecting (from Mindy Kaling)
- Frasier
- Friday Night Lights
- George Lopez
- Girls 5Eva
- Hatching Twitter
- Hitmen
- House
- Intelligence
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- King of Queens
- Laugh Out Loud (programming from Kevin Hart's network)
- Law & Order (all of it)
- Late Night with Seth Myers
- MacGruber
- Madagascar: A Little Wild
- Married…With Children
- The Mighty Ones
- Monk
- The Office (coming in 2021)
- One of Us Is Lying
- Parenthood
- Parks and Recreation
- Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
- Queer as Folk reboot
- Rutherford Falls
- Saved By the Bell
- Saved By the Bell reboot
- Saturday Night Live
- Superstore
- The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
- TrollsTopia
- Two and a Half Men
- Where's Waldo?
- Will & Grace
- Xena: Warrior Princess
Peacock news and sports content
- 2020 Olympics
- CNBC
- Dateline NBC
- Meet The Press with Chuck Todd
- NBC News NOW (a streaming 24/7 news channel)
- NBC News Decision 2020
- NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
- NBC Late Night content
- MSNBC News Programming
- Premier League soccer
- Ryder Cup golf
- Sky News
- Team USA
- Today
- Tokyo Paralympic Games
Peacock movies
- 3:10 to Yuma
- American Pie
- Back to the Future
- A Beautiful Mind
- The Boss Baby
- The Boss Baby 2
- The Bourne Identity franchise
- Bridesmaids
- Brokeback Mountain
- Cabin in the Woods
- Casino
- The Croods
- The Croods 2
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Erin Brockovich
- Despicable Me
- Do the Right Thing
- E.T.
- The Fast & Furious franchise
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Jaws
- Jurassic Park
- King Kong
- Knocked Up
- Kung Fu Panda
- Lost in Translation
- Mamma Mia!
- Meet the Parents
- Meet the Fockers
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Precious
- Rear Window
- Shark Tale
- Shrek
- Trolls
- Trolls World Tour
- Twilight
- Yellowstone
Of course, that's just a taste of the massive library coming to Peacock. We will keep this page updated as we learn each and every title. The library is set to included "hundreds" of movies, including titles from other studios, so you're not limited to the NBCUniversal library.