Peacock TV shows and movies: What to expect from NBC's streaming service

Live from Studio 8H, NBC rolled out Peacock's shows and stars. Specifically, Tina Fey (30 Rock, SNL) presented big names including a show of her own: Girls 5Eva to investors and the media at the stage made famous by Saturday Night Live.

Other prominently hyped shows include Sam Esmail's Battlestar Galactica reboot, the adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World (starring and an intriguing new series named Angelyne, about an L.A. pop star. Esmail talked about his BSG show, focusing his interest on our currently-divided society. No footage was shown, sadly.

Peacock members can also watch Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers first, without staying up late, as the The Tonight Show and Late Night programs will start streaming at 8 p.m. Eastern.

(Image credit: Peacock NBCU)

You're also getting the news and sports on Peacock, with the 2020 Olympics, Meet The Press with Chuck Todd, NBC News Decision 2020 and Sky News. Again, Peacock members get content early, with the opening ceremony streaming online before it reaches prime time. There will also be behind the scenes documentaries from the Tokyo games, following some of the most popular athletes.

That's not all, though. You're gonna get 140 Premier league soccer matches, Ryder Cup golf, and a Dale Earnhardt-hosted original program.

The service will provide dozens of streaming channel and thousands of hours of on demand content. We've started to capture the massive list of programming that will be available on Peacock below. Peacock will also be the only place to stream Dick Wolf's Law and Order shows.

Those who pay will get more content, as the free, ad-supported Peacock has 7,500 hours of content, while those who pay for Peacock Premium will get an ad-supported version with 15,000 hours of programming in total — plus original shows and 4K HDR streaming that Peacock Free users don't get.

The service, which rolls out between April 15 and July 15, will deliver the Olympics, classic sitcoms and more, either for free or for a relatively cheap monthly price.

So, wondering about Peacock's total list? Here's everything we've heard as confirmed and rumored for the new service — and everything we could write down during the Investor's Day presentation.

We are updating this list as we learn more:

Peacock's shows

(Image credit: Peacock, NBCUniversal)

30 Rock

Angelyne

A.P. Bio

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica reboot

Betty en NY

Brave New World

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The Capture

Cheers

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Chrisley Knows Best

Clean Slate (from Norman Lear, starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace)

Cleopatra in Space

Coach

Code 404

Division One (from Amy Poehler)

Downton Abbey

Dr. Death

El Chema

Everybody Loves Raymond

(Image credit: NBCU Peacock)

Expecting (from Mindy Kaling)

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

George Lopez

Girls 5Eva

Hatching Twitter

Hitmen

House

Intelligence

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

King of Queens

Laugh Out Loud (programming from Kevin Hart's network)

Law & Order (all of it)

Late Night with Seth Myers

MacGruber

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Married…With Children

The Mighty Ones

Monk

The Office (coming in 2021)

One of Us Is Lying

Parenthood

Parks and Recreation

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Queer as Folk reboot

Rutherford Falls

Saved By the Bell

Saved By the Bell reboot

Saturday Night Live

Superstore

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

TrollsTopia

Two and a Half Men

Where's Waldo?

Will & Grace

Xena: Warrior Princess

(Image credit: Peacock NBCUniveral)

Peacock news and sports content

2020 Olympics

CNBC

Dateline NBC

Meet The Press with Chuck Todd

NBC News NOW (a streaming 24/7 news channel)

NBC News Decision 2020

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

NBC Late Night content

MSNBC News Programming

Premier League soccer

Ryder Cup golf

Sky News

Team USA

Today

Tokyo Paralympic Games

Peacock movies

3:10 to Yuma

American Pie

Back to the Future

A Beautiful Mind

The Boss Baby

The Boss Baby 2

The Bourne Identity franchise

Bridesmaids

Brokeback Mountain

Cabin in the Woods

Casino

The Croods

The Croods 2

Dallas Buyers Club

Erin Brockovich

Despicable Me

Do the Right Thing

E.T.

The Fast & Furious franchise

How to Train Your Dragon

Jaws

Jurassic Park

King Kong

Knocked Up

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Mamma Mia!

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

Moonrise Kingdom

Precious

Rear Window

Shark Tale

Shrek

Trolls

Trolls World Tour

Twilight

Yellowstone

Of course, that's just a taste of the massive library coming to Peacock. We will keep this page updated as we learn each and every title. The library is set to included "hundreds" of movies, including titles from other studios, so you're not limited to the NBCUniversal library.