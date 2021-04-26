Oscars 2021 winners: How to stream all the movies

The 2021 Oscar winners have been crowned, with Nomadland taking the top Best Picture prize as expected and Anthony Hopkins prevailing in a stunning upset over Chadwick Boseman in the Best Actor category.

The Oscars 2021 put on a very different kind of ceremony than years past, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with attendance restricted to nominees and their guests, a different venue (Union Station) and testing and mask requirements.

But what didn't change was the celebration of excellent movies, including Nomadland, Minari, The Father, Judas and the Black Priest, Promising Young Woman and Soul.

Most of them are available to watch on one of the best streaming services, and that's apt — because in a year when many movie theaters were closed, it was those services that provided a way for movie lovers to get their cinematic fix at home.

The show itself was a more intimate and personal affair, at the behest of co-producer Steven Soderbergh, who wanted to make it feel like a film itself. Reactions on social media were mixed, with many bemoaning the lack of movie clips, a sped-up In Memoriam section and the absolutely wild choice to present Best Picture before the Best Actress and Actor categories.

The producers clearly hoped the precursors and pundits would prove correct and that Boseman would win Actor, but instead, the absent Hopkins won and the Oscars 2021 show ended on an anticlimactic note.

Still, the 93rd Academy Awards brought about many historic moments. Chloe Zhao became only the second woman and the first woman of color to win Best Director. Yuh-jung Youn was the first Korean actress to win an acting Oscar. And Mia Neal and Jamika King were the first Black women to win the makeup and hairstyling category, for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Next year's Oscars will likely go back to the format everyone knows and some people love, but for this year, unprecedented times led to a very unprecedented Academy Awards.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 Oscar winners streaming online.

Best Picture

Nomadland ( Hulu )



The Father (VOD - Amazon)

Judas and the Black Messiah (VOD - Amazon)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (VOD - Amazon)

Promising Young Woman (VOD - Amazon)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Prime Video)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round (Hulu)

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins, The Father



Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland



Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah



Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami (Amazon Prime Video)

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari



Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Prime Video)

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

Nomadland

Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami

Screenplay by Kemp Powers

The White Tiger (Netflix)

Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Written by Emerald Fennell



Judas and the Black Messiah:

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Minari

Written by Lee Isaac Chung

Sound of Metal

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Written by Aaron Sorkin

Best International Film

Another Round - Denmark ( Hulu )



Better Days - Hong Kong (Hulu)

Collective - Romania (Hulu)

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia (Hulu)

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina (Hulu)

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature Film

My Octopus Teacher ( Netflix )



Collective (Hulu)

Crip Camp (Netflix)

The Mole Agent (Hulu)

Time (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You ( Netflix )



Burrow (Disney Plus)

Genius Loci (Vimeo)

Opera (not available)

Yes-People (VOD - Vimeo)

Best Live Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers ( Netflix )



Feeling Through (YouTube)

The Letter Room (VOD - Vimeo)

The Present (Netflix)

White Eye (HBO Max)

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette ( YouTube )



A Concerto Is a Conversation (website)

Do Not Split (Vimeo)

Hunger Ward (Paramount Plus)

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

Best Cinematography

Mank - Erik Messerschmidt



Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski (VOD)

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael

Best Film Editing

Sound of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen



The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten

Best Production Design

Mank



The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet (VOD)

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom



Emma (HBO Max)

Mank

Mulan (Disney Plus)

Pinocchio (VOD)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom



Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste



Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard (Netflix)

Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari - Emile Mosseri

News of the World - James Newton Howard

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas



“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)

Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson “Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) (Netflix)

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Sound

Sound of Metal



Greyhound (Apple TV Plus)

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best Visual Effects

Tenet



Love and Monsters (VOD)

The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan (Disney Plus)

Tenet