Oscars 2021 winners: How to stream all the movies

The 2021 Oscar winners have been crowned, with Nomadland taking the top Best Picture prize as expected and Anthony Hopkins prevailing in a stunning upset over Chadwick Boseman in the Best Actor category.
The Oscars 2021 put on a very different kind of ceremony than years past, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with attendance restricted to nominees and their guests, a different venue (Union Station) and testing and mask requirements.
But what didn't change was the celebration of excellent movies, including Nomadland, Minari, The Father, Judas and the Black Priest, Promising Young Woman and Soul.
Most of them are available to watch on one of the best streaming services, and that's apt — because in a year when many movie theaters were closed, it was those services that provided a way for movie lovers to get their cinematic fix at home.
- Where to watch free movies online
- What's new on Netflix this month
- All the upcoming Marvel movies and Disney Plus shows
The show itself was a more intimate and personal affair, at the behest of co-producer Steven Soderbergh, who wanted to make it feel like a film itself. Reactions on social media were mixed, with many bemoaning the lack of movie clips, a sped-up In Memoriam section and the absolutely wild choice to present Best Picture before the Best Actress and Actor categories.
The producers clearly hoped the precursors and pundits would prove correct and that Boseman would win Actor, but instead, the absent Hopkins won and the Oscars 2021 show ended on an anticlimactic note.
Still, the 93rd Academy Awards brought about many historic moments. Chloe Zhao became only the second woman and the first woman of color to win Best Director. Yuh-jung Youn was the first Korean actress to win an acting Oscar. And Mia Neal and Jamika King were the first Black women to win the makeup and hairstyling category, for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Next year's Oscars will likely go back to the format everyone knows and some people love, but for this year, unprecedented times led to a very unprecedented Academy Awards.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 Oscar winners streaming online.
Best Picture
- Nomadland (Hulu)
- The Father (VOD - Amazon)
- Judas and the Black Messiah (VOD - Amazon)
- Mank (Netflix)
- Minari (VOD - Amazon)
- Promising Young Woman (VOD - Amazon)
- Sound of Metal (Amazon Prime Video)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round (Hulu)
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami (Amazon Prime Video)
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Prime Video)
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Father
Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
- Nomadland
Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
- One Night in Miami
Screenplay by Kemp Powers
- The White Tiger (Netflix)
Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
- Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell
- Judas and the Black Messiah:
Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
- Minari
Written by Lee Isaac Chung
- Sound of Metal
Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Written by Aaron Sorkin
Best International Film
- Another Round - Denmark (Hulu)
- Better Days - Hong Kong (Hulu)
- Collective - Romania (Hulu)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia (Hulu)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina (Hulu)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Soul (Disney Plus)
- Onward (Disney Plus)
- Over the Moon (Netflix)
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
- Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus)
Best Documentary Feature Film
- My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
- Collective (Hulu)
- Crip Camp (Netflix)
- The Mole Agent (Hulu)
- Time (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Animated Short Film
- If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
- Burrow (Disney Plus)
- Genius Loci (Vimeo)
- Opera (not available)
- Yes-People (VOD - Vimeo)
Best Live Action Short Film
- Two Distant Strangers (Netflix)
- Feeling Through (YouTube)
- The Letter Room (VOD - Vimeo)
- The Present (Netflix)
- White Eye (HBO Max)
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Colette (YouTube)
- A Concerto Is a Conversation (website)
- Do Not Split (Vimeo)
- Hunger Ward (Paramount Plus)
- A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)
Best Cinematography
- Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
- News of the World - Dariusz Wolski (VOD)
- Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
Best Film Editing
- Sound of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Best Production Design
- Mank
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- News of the World
- Tenet (VOD)
Best Costume Design
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Emma (HBO Max)
- Mank
- Mulan (Disney Plus)
- Pinocchio (VOD)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Best Original Score
- Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
- Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard (Netflix)
- Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- Minari - Emile Mosseri
- News of the World - James Newton Howard
Best Original Song
- “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
- “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)
Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
- “Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) (Netflix)
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
- “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Best Sound
- Sound of Metal
- Greyhound (Apple TV Plus)
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
Best Visual Effects
- Tenet
- Love and Monsters (VOD)
- The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan (Disney Plus)
- Tenet
- Next: The best cheap TV deals right now