OnePlus Buds is company's first AirPods rivals — and the perfect OnePlus Nord companion

The OnePlus Buds have just been revealed as the company's first true wireless earbuds. And even better, they will be the support act for the new OnePlus Nord mid-range smartphone when it launches in a couple of weeks' time.

In an official statement by OnePlus, it confirmed the rumors that it's about to release a pair of true wireless 'buds. However, it doesn't have much else to say than that, as the company's keeping a lot of details hidden until the OnePlus Nord's launch event on July 21.

OnePlus Nord price, release date, specs and preorders

Check out our OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

According to its press release, the OnePlus Buds will feature "high-quality audio playback and an easy-to-use experience on the go, eliminating all wires for a truly freeing sound experience." That's not very specific, but it is evidence that the company's continuing to pursue the 'burdenless' design goal it has had for all its products up to now, including its excellent OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones.

The teaser image provided by OnePlus, revealing the Buds' branding. (Image credit: OnePlus)

These new buds have been hinted at before by the company in a tweet from last week. We've also seen a potential design leak from leaker Max J, which shows the Buds to be similar to the Apple AirPods, with an all-plastic design, including the tips, and a matching round-shaped charging case.

OnePlus has already had some success with wireless audio. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, which came out alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro in 2019, were well-priced, smartly designed and great-sounding Bluetooth earbuds. However, the tether connecting the two buds to each other made the buds look a bit dated compared to the likes of the Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus.

We'll see the OnePlus Buds and the OnePlus Nord at an AR launch event taking place on July 21. The Nord is definitely the star of the show, allegedly offering flagship-level features like a quad rear camera, dual front camera, 90Hz display and 5G support for less than $500. While it's confirmed as coming to Europe (including the UK) It's not pinned for a US release yet. But if the Nord is as good as it sounds, we hope OnePlus changes its mind.