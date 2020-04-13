OnePlus 8 Pro specs and prices leaked one day before launch

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been the worst kept secrets in the smartphone world, and it’s easy to see why. OnePlus is trying to build as much buzz as it possibly can for its new flagship killers, which is why even the CEO has gotten in on the leak act — including a recent tease of the OnePlus 8 design.

With the OnePlus 8 launch event happening tomorrow, April 14, we have one more big leak for the OnePlus 8 Pro — including the specs and new images.

Posted to Chinese social network Weibo and posted to Twitter by Ishan Agarwal, one image shows the OnePlus 8 Pro’s ‘About phone’ screen. As reported by TechRadar, this photo reveals pretty much everything you'd want to know.

The specs on display match what we’ve learned before, including a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and a quad camera setup that includes a 48MP main shooter. But the star of the show is a 6.78-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display.

#OnePlus8Pro Live images leaked on Weibo (reposted by user "Technology Ye Han") #OnePlus8Series #OnePlus8 #LeadwithSpeed pic.twitter.com/uV2VAxpGauApril 11, 2020

This screen would be right in between the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (6.4 inches) and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (6.9 inches). The previous OnePlus 7 Pro maxed out at 90Hz.

While those specs are indeed beefy for the OnePlus 8 Pro, it’s not clear whether that 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are for the entry-level model or a more premium configuration.

Agarwal also recently posted images of leaked OnePlus 8 series cases that seemingly confirm that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a camera cutout/punch hole up front. That means OnePlus is ditching the pop-up camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 8 price leaks

What are you going to pay for the OnePlus 8 Pro? According to Phone Arena, which picked up pricing in India via the website True-tech, the handset could cost a pretty penny. The translated price for the OnePlus 8 Pro would start at $813 for the 8GB/128GB model, $840 for 8GB/256GB, $865 for 12GB/128GB and $891 for 12GB/256GB.

The OnePlus Warp Charger, which is expected to offer the fastest wireless charging ever at 30 watts, is expected to cost $65.

If these prices are in the right ballpark, the OnePlus 8 Pro would be the most expensive OnePlus phone ever, but it would still be at least $100 less than the Samsung Galaxy S20 and $400 less than the OnePlus 8 Pro. We will know all for sure tomorrow.