Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer for Disney Plus shows a young Luke Skywalker — and a badass villain

Hello there, a teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived to tease the Empire's relentless hunt for the Jedi master and the eventual rematch between Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and his protege, Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. The show looks exciting enough to forget wanting to cancel Disney Plus.

"The fight is done. We lost," Obi-Wan sorrowfully notes, as he returns to Tatooine to watch over a young Luke Skywalker.

The upcoming Disney Plus series is set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, when the Sith Lord Emperor Palpatine wiped out almost all of the Jedi. Obi-Wan managed to escape after defeating his apprentice, who had turned to the Dark Side. He fled with one of Anakin and Padme's twins, Luke, while Leia was given to Bail Organa.

The teaser trailer reveals that Kenobi is hiding, though the Empire is determined to root him out. "The key to hunting Jedi is patience," the Emperor intones. They deploy a ruthless Inquisitor named Reva (Moses Ingram), who just happens to be force-sensitive.

5 takeaways from the Obi-Wan trailer

The Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) looks like someone you don't want to mess around with. Just check out that spinning red light saber! We're a bit sick of Tatooine, to be honest, so glad to see Obi-Wan gets to do some traveling. One planet he'll visit is Daiyu, an edgy Hong Kong-like place. It's Uncle Owen! And he's hot (as played by Joel Edgerton). No word on the character played by Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma, but she appears to be some kind of high-ranking officer. Where is Anakin / Darth Vader?! We know Hayden Christensen is reprising the role. Maybe Disney is holding off on his reveal for the full-length trailer.

In addition to the teaser, Entertainment Weekly unveiled the first-look photos from Obi-Wan Kenobi and some quotes from their cover story. McGregor told the magazine, "We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up."

Obi-Wan also stars Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitesun Lars, Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Rory Ross.

Disney Plus will release the first of six episodes on May 25 — 40 years to the day that A New Hope debuted in theaters and nearly 17 years to the day of Revenge of the Sith's arrival.

Until then, you can prepare by watching all the Star Wars movies in order. And Disney Plus has plenty of other fare, like Pixar's new movie Turning Red.

In other streaming news, sci-fi fans just got a new reason to cancel Netflix, Apple TV Plus is about to get way better and Scream 5 just landed on this streaming service.