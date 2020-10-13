Nintendo Switch owners need to check out this amazing $39 Prime Day bundle

Prime Day deals have been quite generous to gamers, we're seeing plenty of discounts in both hardware and software. If you need to expand both your Switch's internal memory and online membership, here's your chance to kill two birds with one stone at a fraction of their cost.
For a limited time, Amazon has the 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and 128GB SanDisk microSD card bundle on sale for $39. That's $30 off and a steal for those who share a Switch with their household.
Apple AirPods Pro: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
This Prime Day bundle offers a steep discount on a SanDisk 128GB microSD card and 12 Month Switch Online Family membership. Perfect for those who share a household Switch, you'll quadruple your Switch's internal storage for everyone's game downloads in addition to providing each family member online access. View Deal
This deal effectively nets you a high speed 128GB microSD card for just $5 since the online family membership is $35 for the year.
SanDisk's 128GB microSD card transfers at up to 100MB/s, quadruples the Switch's 32GB of internal memory and is an officially licensed Nintendo product. You'll need the room for all of the NES and Super NES games the online family membership provides access to. And you'll have tons of extra space for downloading hot titles such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario 3D All-Stars digitally.
In addition to the virtual retro library, a save data cloud and smartphone app for online experiences are included with the year-long membership.
We're rounding up the best Prime Day deals all week, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for more deals.
Shop all Prime Day sales at Amazon
- Amazon devices: save on Fire TVs, Alexa speakers, Kindles
- Apple AirPods: was $249 now $199
- Beauty deals: deals from $4 on Revlon, Maybelline, more
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Clothing: save on Calvin Klein, Dickies, Timberland, and more
- Echo Dot: was $49 now $18
- Echo Show 5 w/ Cam: was $124 now $49
- Fitness: save on Gaiam, Bowflex, Nautilus, and more
- Furniture: deals on office chairs, nightstands, and dressers
- Google Pixel 5: was $799 now $449
- Halloween decor: deals on costumes, candy, and decor
- Headphones: deals from $8
- HP ChromeBook 11: was $285 now $255
- TV sales: deals from $79
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Lego toys: up to 30% off Lego sets
- Mattresses: deals on Casper, Tuft & Needle
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Pet food/supplies: up to 40% off food and treats
- PS4 2TB Seagate Game Drive: was $110 now $65
- Snacks: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Snow boots: save on Columbia, Sorel, Uggs, and more
- Sony WHXB900N Headphones: was $246 now $123
- Super Mario Party: was $59 now $39
- Tablets: save on Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, more
- Whole Foods at Amazon: up to 45% off for Prime members
- Winter apparel: coats from $39