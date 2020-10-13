Nintendo Switch owners need to check out this amazing $39 Prime Day bundle

Prime Day deals have been quite generous to gamers, we're seeing plenty of discounts in both hardware and software. If you need to expand both your Switch's internal memory and online membership, here's your chance to kill two birds with one stone at a fraction of their cost.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and 128GB SanDisk microSD card bundle on sale for $39. That's $30 off and a steal for those who share a Switch with their household.

This Prime Day bundle offers a steep discount on a SanDisk 128GB microSD card and 12 Month Switch Online Family membership. Perfect for those who share a household Switch, you'll quadruple your Switch's internal storage for everyone's game downloads in addition to providing each family member online access. View Deal

This deal effectively nets you a high speed 128GB microSD card for just $5 since the online family membership is $35 for the year.

SanDisk's 128GB microSD card transfers at up to 100MB/s, quadruples the Switch's 32GB of internal memory and is an officially licensed Nintendo product. You'll need the room for all of the NES and Super NES games the online family membership provides access to. And you'll have tons of extra space for downloading hot titles such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario 3D All-Stars digitally.

In addition to the virtual retro library, a save data cloud and smartphone app for online experiences are included with the year-long membership.

