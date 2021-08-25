Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream will see both teams try to claim their first victory of the season. It could be an important match for the home side in particular, as the atmosphere surrounding the club is threatening to turn toxic after a concerning start to the season. Manager Steve Bruce desperately needs a result from anywhere. However, Southampton will also be eager to secure their own first victory of the season.

Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream, date, time, channels The Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream takes place on Saturday (August 28).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

If Newcastle Utd can take one positive out of their 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa last week, it's that they only lost by a couple of goals. The Magpies put in a shambolic performance that suggested the club should be seriously concerned about the season ahead even at this early stage.

Manager Steve Bruce has never been popular on Tyneside, but he risks a full-scale revolt if he can't mastermind a victory against Southampton. The bad news doesn't stop coming for the North-Eastern club. First-choice keeper Martin Dúbravka is expected to be sidelined for another eight weeks, so inexperienced stopper Freddie Woodman will continue between the posts. Woodman has already faced two penalties this season and conceded six goals, and his confidence is naturally ebbing away.

Southampton may not have started the season especially well, with an opening weekend defeat to Everton, but did claim a point at Old Trafford in the second round of fixtures. Summer signing Adam Armstrong missed a handful of decent chances though and the Saints probably feel that the single point could have been all three on another day.

The South coast club will make the long journey north confident it'll be worth the trek. Expect Southampton to have plenty of joy against a Newcastle United backline that leaks goal.

To see how the match plays out you'll need to tune into a Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream using our guide below. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Newcastle United vs Southampton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.