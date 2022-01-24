Trending

Marvel's Secret Invasion set leaks reveal Emilia Clarke's look — is she a Skrull?

Emilia Clarke's got us wondering whose side she's on

Emilia Clarke attends the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony
(Image credit: NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Marvel's Secret Invasion's own set is starting to spill the beans. Or at least that's the mood online as we've finally got a glimpse of Emilia Clarke in the upcoming Marvel series (which pits humans against the shape-shifting Skrulls). And this small tease of her role has us wondering what she's going to be doing.

Footage shared online by ITV News Calendar shows the former Queen of Dragons in much less formal-wear than we're used to seeing her. Sporting a short brown haircut that's just about down to her shoulders, Clarke was taped wearing an long olive coat over a multi-colored shirt, black pants and black boots. 

Clarke wasn't the only one spotted by ITV, as cameras also picked up a chatty Nicky Fury and Marie Hill, as Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders were also on set. While Hill seems composed, Fury's sporting a grizzled look. 

Clarke's look is both fashionable but not eye-catching, which may be exactly what a secret agent infiltrating our highest offices would want to wear. We don't see any big obvious clues as to her being a villain, but she's be a lousy Skrull were they there.

More of Fury's unkempt look was provided by UnBoxPHD, which shared a clip of Ben Mendelsohn (who plays Talos the Skrull), who Fury is said to be working with in Secret Invasion.

What's going on with Secret Invasion?

The secretive nature of this whole project, and how little detail we've been given about the show, is of course tied to its premise. In what sounds a little similar to HYDRA's rise and fall, the series will focus on Fury and Talos teaming up to stop other Skrulls who have used their shape-shifting abilities to climb the ranks of power across the world.

So, we have no idea whether or not to think Emilia Clarke's character is on our side or not. What we do know is that she's not the only new cast member joining the MCU.

Olivia Colman (The Crown, Fleabag) is also involved, as are Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) and Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore).

While Colman is a huge get, don't overlook McDonald. The actor refused to deny fan speculation that he's going to be playing Norman Osborn, who (outside of Willem Dafoe in Spider-Man: No Way Home) hasn't made his full MCU debut yet.

The Secret Invasion series will stream on Disney Plus. It does not have a formal release date, but is expected to come out in 2022.

