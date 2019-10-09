MacBook Pro Best Buy Deal: Save Up to $800 Now

Best Buy is our go-to store for MacBook deals. In fact, it's been our main stop for many of our favorite Apple deals. In the past, they've offered anywhere from $100 to $700 off Apple's premium laptops. Best Buy Black Friday deals are still a few weeks out, but if you can't wait for the holidays, we've found a MacBook Pro Best Buy deal you can't miss.

Currently, Best Buy is taking from $100 to $800 off select MacBook Pro laptops. That's the biggest dollar-off discount we've seen on Apple MacBook Pros.

MacBook Pro 13": was $1,799 now $1,399.99

This is the MacBook Pro for your everyday needs. It sports an 8th-gen Intel CPU, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a 256GB SSD. It comes with 3 months of Apple Music. It's now $400 off. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15" w/ 1TB SSD: was $3,799 now $2,999.99

Need unrivaled power? This 15-inch MacBook Pro configuration packs a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Radeon Pro 560X graphics. It's currently $800 off. View Deal

Best Buy's sale includes various MacBook Pro models. If you're looking for the most affordable machine, you can get the current-gen MacBook Pro 13-inch w/ 256GB SSD for $1,399.99. That's $400 off and it undercuts Amazon's price for the same config by at least $292.

Meanwhile, if you need more horsepower, Best Buy has the MacBook Pro 15-inch with 1TB SSD on sale for $2,999.99. That's a whopping $800 off Apple's premium notebook. This config packs a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Radeon Pro 560X graphics.

You can check out the other MacBook Pro Best Buy deals here.