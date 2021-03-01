MacBook Pro 2021: 14-inch killer upgrade just leaked again

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil a new 14-inch MacBook Pro this year, alongside a 16-inch MacBook Pro as well. Both are expected to feature a Mini-LED-backlit display alongside thinner bezels and will launch in the second half of the year.

This report comes by way DigiTimes , and lines up with information previously provided by veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It definitely seems all but confirmed at this point Apple will be launching both these two MacBook Pros later this year.

The display size is not the only information teased by Kuo about the MacBook Pro 2021. These new MacBooks will also offer a brighter Mini-LED screen, M1 chips, a new design with a flat-edged top and bottom, MagSafe charging, and physical function keys rather than a touch bar.

The 14-inch model would likely replace the current 13-inch MacBook Pro, though we expect that the rumored new design, which will sport slimmer bezels, should mean that it would only be a slightly larger laptop.

Many of these details have been further corroborated by Bloomberg , so it seems we’re building up quite a solid picture of what the latest MacBook Pro will look like.

However, the most exciting news is that the 2021 line of Apple’s flagship laptop will be far more generous when it comes to ports. In our MacBook Pro (2020) review , we were disappointed that the premium device offered only a couple of Thunderbolt ports, so it’s excellent to see Apple fixing this issue.

According to sources such as Bloomberg and Kuo, this year’s MacBook Pros will restore the SD card reader and the HDMI port to the range — so that’s at least a couple of dongles you can do without. You will still need one for any USB-A accessories though.

Other than a vague "second half of the year," we don’t have a solid timeframe for when Apple will officially announce the 2021 MacBook Pro, but a July release date has been previously touted. However, that’s a best-case scenario and it may not be until late summer or even the fall that we get a proper look at the next MacBook Pro.