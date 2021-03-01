GameStop Tax Day deals: Save on Switch, PlayStation and Xbox

GameStop is running a series of Tax Day sales to give you an excuse to spend your tax return on something you really want: video games.

The first Tax Day sales event will run until March 6, then a second event with new deals will begin on March 7. Here are the best GameStop deals in the first week of sales.

No matter what system you game on there’s something here for you. There is serious money off games on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as savings on gaming consoles and merchandise.

There’s a huge amount of stuff on sale here, so to make things a little easier we’ve combed through what’s on offer and have selected the gems.

Remember these current offers run until March 6, after which they’ll be replaced with a whole new selection of discounts, so make sure to check back later so you don’t miss an all-time low price.

Today's best Tax Day GameStop deals

Switch Lite w/ free 16oz Mario Glasses: $199 @ GameStop

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a wonderful machine for gaming on the go, but it's even better when you're getting $40 worth of Mario glasses for free. GameStop has run this deal before and it was hugely popular so snap up a Switch Lite and a set of glasses while you can. View Deal

Funko POP! Vinyl figures: buy 3 get 1 FREE @ GameStop

There's a Funko POP! Vinyl for basically every single movie, television show, and video game you can think of. They're the perfect little companion for your desk and this offer includes the GameStop exclusive Vision from WandaVision figure.View Deal

Nintendo Switch games: from $19 @ GameStop

GameStop has slashed the price of a load of Nintendo Switch games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the World, Mario + Rabbits: Kingdom Battle, Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Bioshock: The Collection.View Deal

Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment: was $29 now $19 @ GameStop

The Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment pretty much does exactly what it says on the tin, it gives you additional buttons on the back of your PS4 controller. These have been tricky to get hold of in the past so getting one at a sizeable discount is a very good deal. View Deal

Xbox One games: from $9 @ GameStop

This Tax Day sale includes a load of discounted Xbox One games, including several that will give you a free upgrade to the next-gen Xbox Series X version. Top picks include Watch Dogs: Legion, Resident Evil 2 and NHL 21. View Deal

PS4 games: from $9 @ GameStop

The PS4 still has plenty of life in it, but if you've already upgraded to a next-gen PS5 fear not the console is backwards compatible so you can still take advantage of this sale. Incredible PlayStation exclusives like God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Spider-Man are all at a steep discount here. View Deal