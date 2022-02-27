Love Is Blind season 2 finale: Who got married, who’s still together?

Is love truly blind? Judging by the Love Is Blind season 2 finale on Netflix ... sometimes! The wedding episode sent five brides down the aisle to meet their grooms at the altar. But who got married? And who's still together?

Love Is Blind is a wild dating experiment where men and women develop relationships with each other sight unseen. They go on dates in connected pods, where they can talk but not see each other. They only meet if they get engaged. From there, they're plunged into a whirlwind few weeks — going on a honeymoon, moving in together and meeting each other's family and friends.

On their wedding day, each couple has to make the ultimate choice: say "I do" or "I don't."

Raise a gold goblet and read our recap of what happened in the Love Is Blind season 2 finale. Plus, we did some sleuthing on which couples might still be together.

Danielle and Nick

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl go on quite the emotional rollercoaster this season. Danielle openly struggles with insecurities and other mental health issues. Nick tries to be supportive, but the two frequently argue.

In episode 9, Danielle says "I do" but Nick seems to hesitate. However, he ends up saying "I do," too. "I have no question whatsoever that you are the person I'm supposed to be with," he tells her.

But are they still married? Signs are looking good. They follow each other on Instagram, and Nick recently commented on a post Danielle made about her mental health. "Always proud of you, your vulnerability, and your strength!" he wrote.

Plus, their family members and friends follow the couple on social media. That's a good indicator that they are still together.

Deepti and Shake

(Image credit: Netflix)

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee seem like a perfect match, coming from similar backgrounds and families. However, Shake frequently expresses his reservations about a lack of physical attraction to Deepti. Even his mother believes his fiancee deserves better.

And Deepti agrees, since she says "I don't" on their wedding day. "I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So I’m choosing myself and I’m gonna say no," she tells Shake before returning down the aisle.

We'll never know what Shake's response would've been, if he'd talked first. But it appears that his heart is not broken. They are likely not together in a romantic relationship, but are still friends on Instagram.

Natalie and Shayne

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee are a classic case of "opposites attract." They have very different personalities but they proclaim to be best friends and be deeply in love. Through episode 9, they are arguably the strongest engaged couple on season 2. Both say they are 100 percent planning to say yes on wedding day.

However, they get into an argument after the bachelor/bachelorette parties. Natalie is shaken by Shayne's hurtful words and rethinks her decision. At the altar, Shayne says "I do," but Natalie says "I don't."

"I’m so sorry. I still love you and you’re still my best friend but, like, we have really big issues to sort through," she tells him.

After leaving the wedding, they talk but Shayne rebuffs her initial attempt to hash things out. And it seems that a reconciliation isn't in their future: Natalie and Shayne don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Plot twist: Shayne does follow Shaina, though!

Mallory and Salvador

(Image credit: Netflix)

Salvador Perez and Mallory Perez bond over their shared Mexican heritage. Her feelings for him are so strong that she turns down Jarrette in the pods.

Her relationship with Jarrette continues to be an issue on their honeymoon and after they move in together. Sal's past with an ex-girlfriend also causes a problem. The two seem committed to working things out and Sal sweetly serenades her on his ukulele.

On wedding day, however, Sal says "I cannot. I feel like I just need more time." Mal is understanding. When they talk later, she asks if he wants to explore a relationship with her. He is open to the idea. "Let’s take some time away from all this and let’s talk," he says. "I think what we should do next is go on a date."

Did they go on that date? Their social media profiles don't yield much. They still follow each other on Instagram, but haven't liked any of each other's recent posts.

Iyanna and Jarrette

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely are a mismatch in height but are on the same page about wanting to have a family.

Iyanna worries that she's Jarrette's second choice, since he first proposed to Mallory in the pods. She's also concerned that he's still living a single guy lifestyle, partying until the wee hours of the night. Meanwhile, Jarrette is adamant that he's ready to settle down.

He backs up his words with the action of saying "I do" at the altar. Iyanna is also a yes. The two get married, jump over a broom and celebrate by dancing.

And they lived happily ever after? Well, that's not totally clear. They follow each other on Instagram but haven't liked each other's recent posts.

Other Love Is Blind season 2 engaged couples

(Image credit: Netflix)

Three other couples got engaged in the pods on Love Is Blind season 2.

One couple, Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams are featured on the show and go to Mexico for the honeymoon. However, Shaina is taken aback upon learning that Kyle is an atheist (she is a devout Christian). She decides not to spend the night in their hotel room and ends up leaving Mexico early. After meeting Kyle in Chicago, and introducing him to her family, Shaina declares that their religious differences are too great and they break up.

However, Shaina also still has feelings for Shayne, whom she connected with in the pods before he chose Natalie. She attempts to flirt with him at a group bonfire party, but he shuts her down.

Shaina and Kyle might still be friends, as they follow each other on Instagram. She and Shayne also follow each other (notable since he and Natalie don't). She's also liked some of Shayne's posts.

There were two other engaged couples on Love Is Blind season 2 who were not featured on the show (just like in season 1). The first is Jason Beaumont and Kara Williams, the second is Joey Miller and Caitlin McKee. Neither couple lasted, though.