Get ready to say "I do" to Love Is Blind season 3! The popular Netflix reality dating series is one of the best shows on Netflix thanks to a unique, insane premise. Couples date without seeing each other, via audio-connected pods. They can only meet face-to-face if they get engaged!

After that, they go on a honeymoon, move in together and meet each other's family and friends. Then, on their wedding day, each couple must make a final choice to say "I do" or "I don't."

In both seasons 1 and 2, six couples got engaged in the pods, but only two ended up getting married in the finale. While season 1's Lauren/Cameron and Amber/Barnett are still together, season 2's Iyanna/Jarrette and Danielle/Nick have gotten divorced.

Season 3 is heading to Dallas to match up singles in the pods and should be as wild of a ride as ever. When seasons air over the course of several weeks, Love Is Blind is usually the buzz of Twitter, TikTok, Reddit and other social sites.

Here's a guide on watching Love Is Blind season 3.

When does Love Is Blind season 3 come out on Netflix?

Love Is Blind season 3 premieres with the first four episodes on Wednesday (Oct. 19) at 3 a.m. ET.

Episodes 5-7 will drop Oct. 26, episodes 8-10 will come out Nov. 2, and the finale and reunion is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Love Is Blind season 3 trailer

The pods are open in the Love Is Blind season 3 trailer. Various cast members talk about their hopes and fears for this crazy dating experiment. The preview indicates at least three engagements take place, so buckle up for the romantic rollercoaster.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta with residents of that city. Season 2 pulled singles from Chicago, though the pod portion was filmed in California.

Season 3's cast comes from Dallas. It's a large metropolitan city with a fairly diverse population. Season 2 received some criticism for not having a range of body sizes and types, as well as ethnicities among the cast.

“Both Season 1 and Season 2, we really tried to have a diverse pool of participants in every sense of what that word means — whether it’s experience or body type or ethnicity or whatever," Coelen told the L.A. Times (opens in new tab).

"It’s certainly not like we said, ‘Let’s stack the deck.’ No, we had every kind of person that we could find come into this environment, and everybody had an equal opportunity. We don’t steer or control any of it. We just set up the mechanism and help move them around, depending on who they want to spend time with."

Love Is Blind season 3 format

The format of Love Is Blind has remained the same in the first two seasons, but things may change for season 3.

"Every season is totally unique," Coelen told Metro. "Season 3 is a very different being than either season 1 or season 2."

So far, the format has gathered 15 men and 15 women, who are kept separated from each other. They go on blind speed dates in the pods. Over time, as they flirt and get to know each other, they whittle down their options. If someone proposes, and the other person accepts, they are able to meet face to face.

Engaged couples travel to a romantic beach resort for a honeymoon. They continue to deepen their relationships, but also hang out with the other couples. When the honeymoon ends, they return to their home city to move into a furnished apartment together.

They go about their lives — working at their jobs, socializing, introducing their new significant others to their family and friends. Before the wedding day, the men have a bachelor party, while the women have a bachelorette party.

On their wedding days, each couple meets at the altar, where they are prompted to say "I do" or "I don't." If both sides say "I do," they get married. If one or both say "I don't," they can break up or resume regular dating.

The finale is followed by a reunion episode. Season 1 also featured an After the Altar special that aired over a year after the reunion (two years after the couples first met).